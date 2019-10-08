Clinton Extension Homemakers
The Clinton Extension Homemakers met Oct. 1 at the home of Barb Schwering.
President Barb Bohman opened the meeting by leading the pledge to the flag and the club creed.
She read the thought, “Believe in Yourself. Wish for the Stars and Moon. Dare to Dream Without Limits.”
Seventeen members answered roll call by telling what is new in their life.
The song for October, “Christopher Columbus,” was sung.
The minutes of the September meeting were approved as read.
Deb Grieve gave the treasury balance.
Connie Fruchtnicht reported attending the Madison Retreat was an enjoyable time and showed several items they made including a pumpkin, flowers, a necklace, and six-sided snowflakes. There were 56 in attendance: 30 from Decatur County and nine from the Clinton Club.
The auction raised $561.
Pam Blasdel had devotions on words can damage, citing from scripture: “Paul said, ‘Never pay back evil with evil.’”
Happy Birthday was sung for Betty Chadwell, and Happy Anniversary for Barb Bohman and Pam.
Pam assisted Barb in serving delicious refreshments, and had a trick-or-treat bag to fill with chocolates.
Marilyn Davis reported on the Madison District meeting that went like clockwork, even dismissing early.
Barb Johnson from Hope Moravian Church had an interesting program on the start of the church in 1830.
Ninety-three dollars in coins were collected; the Madison District had collected the most coins.
Volunteers will be needed to help plant daffodil bulbs.
Recipe books from the fair entries were distributed.
The Christmas meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the K of C Hall with an optional $10 gift exchange. Reservations payable at the November meeting.
For Cultural Arts, Connie Fruchnicht told of the first moving staircase, made famous at the 1900 Paris Exhibition, called an escalator.
Nancy Derheimer had the “Brain Game,” remembering names with clues on how to remember them.
Barb Bohman had the lesson, “Medicines and You.”
For the fundraiser, a raffle for two baskets of fall arrangements of gourds were won by Betty Chadwell and Marianne Ponsler.
Barb thanked the hosts, and the club prayer was sung to close.
The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the home of Bonnie Hellmich; this will be the annual pizza party.
