Lone Tree Chapter of the DAR
December’s meeting was held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 5, 2022, at the Decatur County Historical Society. Eight members were present.
Sharon Many provided the refreshments.
Guest speakers were Jenny Robbins Sturges and Dawn Barnes, who spoke to us about Speranza House that is located in Decatur County. This is a safe place for women to stay after being incarcerated. They provide legal assistance, education, day to day living, plus so much more, and is a faith-based facility. This is a 5-month program but can go on for several months to follow. They need supplies and donations.
After the guest speakers our meeting was called to order.
October’s secretary’s report was read and approved with a second.
Cindy B. read the President’s General report.
Correspondence was updated by Diana Springmeyer, no cards have been sent out.
Signed Christmas cards were given to Julie Pyland for her to hand out to the nursing homes residents.
Updates for get well and birthdays on members was given.
Cindy B. read a nice thank you letter from the SAR Patriot Grace Marking.
Fall Form Report was given by Julie Pyland.
Cindy B. reported from the National Defense on Pearl Harbor.
Diana Springmeyer gave an American history story on her “Cover Lit” and the loom that her ancestors had in the 1800s. She showed us a beautiful cover lit or lid (blanket) that was weaved in 1858 by her Craig family as well as photos of the loom and told of her family history and of the house that stood on her land. It was enjoyed by all.
Wreaths Across America was brought up and confirmed about the date and place.
In old business, the requested Hollyhock Roots and seeds have been mailed by Linda Volk.
The State calendar photo contest has been changed from just trees of Indiana to Historical Landmarks of Indiana. Form was given to Vicki.
New Business: Sharon Mang gave a report on the Good Citizen Report for our high school seniors from local schools.
Cindy handed out the Master Report Surveys and asked us the fill it out and return to her ASAP.
The Nominating Committee will be in action soon.
Next meeting is at 1 p.m. Monday, February 27, at The Branch.
Meeting Adjourn
Friends Too Homemakers
Friends Too Homemakers met December 7 for a noontime Christmas luncheon at Mancino’s in Greensburg.
Some discussion was made on topics of interest.
The Homemakers brought many items and gift bags for a large collection of Christmas gifts to be distributed to residents of The Waters of Rushville nursing care facility.
The next gathering will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, in the Mathews Shelter at Laughlin Park on the west side of Rushville. Jackie Rayichen is planning a candy making lesson. Anyone is welcome to join us.
Contact Diane at 317-695-8038 for further information.
