Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution
As each one came to the Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) meeting on Monday, Oct. 26 at the Decatur County Extension 0ffice, she took a disinfecting wipe to sanitize the table area where she would be sitting. Six members, two prospective members, and two guests, Nora and Jase, were present. Masks were being worn even as we socially distanced. Linda Volk had prepackaged refreshments and bottled water available throughout the meeting.
Regent Janet Bedel started the meeting by telling that member Jill Lusk from Oregon said "Hi" to the ladies. The Opening Ritual was led by Janet with Chaplain Linda. Janet read The President General’s Message of October 2020, along with the Secrets and Scandals online program from the DAR Museum. The National Defense Report was given stating that the NSDAR is not a political organization, nor does the organization lobby or endorse political candidates at any level.
Secretary Julie Pyland gave her report, as did Treasurer Sharon Mang. Most members have paid their dues. It was discussed and approved to make donations to various DAR projects.
Corresponding secretary Diana Springmier asked that members tell her of any cards that are needing to be sent.
Our chapter will again be participating in the Wreaths Across America project in December. Linda and Julie told of their recent cleanup of head stones and weeds at Mowrey Cemetery. They have hung an American flag at the cemetery. Thanks to Julie’s husband for spraying the poison ivy ahead of time. National DAR scholarship applications are available at local high schools in our area in the Guidance Departments thanks to Julie. The DAR Good Citizen Applications are due soon, and Sharon will further be taking care of this.
Updates on prospective members Cindy Grote and Vicki Schwering were given by our Registrar Julie Pyland.
Revision recommendations were discussed for our bylaws that were made by the committee of Janet, Diana, Julie, and Lois Laskowski, with some further suggestions/clarifications made. These were approved by those present. Janet will prepare these soon for emailing by Cindy Beard to members and to certain state office for whom we have an email address, or mailed via the federal Post Office to any others, for their comments, approval, or disapproval. We will need this completed by Friday, Nov. 20 before our next meeting. The information for this will be in the cover letter sent with the bylaws/revision recommendations.
Linda gave an Indian Minute about the Indian Youth of America Campfire. Cindy gave a Conservation Minute about cleaning our waterways/Sea the Shining Sea, yard waste recycling, and single use plastic awareness. Diana and Janet spoke about the Badge of Oppression.
For the program, Julie told of her Patriot, David Benge, who was in both the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812. He fought in the Siege of South Carolina, King’s Mountain, and was taken prisoner. He did have 10 children, and 55 DAR applications are associated with his name. He also has a chapter named in his honor in Manchester, Kentucky. Julie laughs when she calls him the Head Cockroach, and they are all the Baby Cockroaches.
The next meeting will be Monday, Nov. 23, 1:30 p.m., at the Extension Office. Cindy Grote will be telling of her Patriot and other genealogy information. Diana will bring refreshments.
DAR is a service organization open to any woman who can prove lineage descent of a Patriot who fought or provided aid during the American Revolution. If anyone would like additional information about becoming a DAR member, please contact Janet Bedel, 812-663-4563 or Registrar Julie Pyland, 1-812-521-2017.
Zeta Tau Chapter of Psi Iota Xi
The Milroy chapter of Psi Iota Xi, Zeta Tau, met on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Milroy United Methodist Church. Carolyn Logsdon and Susan Meer prepared an enjoyable meal for the members. Fifteen of 23 members were present.
President Mary Ann Crisman called the meeting to order. After the reciting of the opening verse, roll call was held. Members were asked to recall their favorite Halloween or fall decoration. The discussion was so interesting that maybe it should have been a “Show & Tell.”
The September minutes were accepted. The treasurer reported the current status of funds and projects. The corresponding secretary, Carolanna Yager, read National letters concerning national by-laws, state by-laws, National Project proposals, and State Project proposals.
Standing Committees reported. Two memorial donations were received. The publicity chair reported that the minutes are placed on the chapter's Facebook page.
Project reports were given. Our chapter will participate in a Holiday Sale Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Manilla Lions Club from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Household items and decorations will be in our booth. Milroy Community calendars were passed out to the members who will deliver them. It is another great calendar! Thirteen boxes of Cards for a Cause were available. Boxes of blank cards were new to the collection.
There was discussion on our Convention 2022. Favors were discussed for the culmination of Convention 2021 when our own, Andrea Neidenthal, will become National President. These favors will be given to all Psi Iotes at the convention.
Brags & Complaints were stated with members paying a dollar. This money will be used for a Zeta Tau event.
An October social was Saturday, Oct. 24,with lunch at Repeal Restaurant & shopping at Two Chicks District Co.
The next meeting will be Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Milroy United Methodist Church with Lisa Switzer and Angie Fette hosting.
The final business was the PIX closing, which was recited.
- Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.