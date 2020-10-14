Smyrna Guys and Gals 4H Club
The Smyrna Guys and Gals 4-H Club donated $125 from their October rummage sale to the Nick Spurlin Memorial Scholarship through the Decatur County Community Foundation.
This scholarship will be for NDHS seniors pursuing a degree in social work, mental health counseling, or studying to become an art teacher. Nick was an amazing person. He was witty, intelligent, and compassionate. He was the person friends looked to for a sympathetic ear. He often reached out to people whom he sensed were struggling or felt isolated. As a child, Nick always had a big smile on his face. But in adolescence, he began struggling with depression, an illness which took his life on July 11, 2020.
If you are having thoughts of suicide, please reach out for help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 1-800-273-8255.
Suicide claims the life of nearly 50,000 Americans every year. It is the second leading cause of death among people 10 to 24 years of age.
Please support this local club's community service endeavors and this scholarship.
If you have questions, please contact leader Katie Spreckelson at 812-216-8497 or Christy Norton at 812-525-4965.
Clinton Extension Homemakers
The Clinton Extension Homemakers met Oct. 6 at the home of Bonita Hellmich.
Assistant hostess Barbara Brancamp helped serve delicious refreshments: taco dip with chips, brownies, chocolate candy, and tea or water.
President Barb Bohman opened the meeting by leading the pledge to the flag and the club creed.
Bonita gave devotions quoting from Phillipians 4, "Have no anxiety."
Barb read the thought, "Be a Blessing."
Nine members answered roll call by telling a blessing they had received.
Members sang, "Bless This House." "Happy Birthday" was sung for Betty Chadwell, and "Happy Anniversary" for Barb Bohman. Since we did not meet in September, was sang "Happy Birthday" for Linda Volk.
Deb Greive read the minutes she took for the August meeting, and in the absence of the secretary she gave the treasury balance.
It was reported that the Retreat meeting held Sept. 23 was attended by seven Clinton club members.
The program by Cari Beggs of Rustic Petals was enjoyed, especially making a bouquet from her flowers. There also was an interesting presentation by Christian Rust on raising bees.
Certificates were given for long-time memberships, and Regina Osborn received a certificate for being a 50-year member.
Members reported a good day.
For cultural arts, Connie Fruchtnicht told of "Going Places," the first time for gas station restrooms.
Barb Lohman had two lessons: "Mixes in a Jar" and "Leave Your Excuses at the Door."
The fundraiser netted $22 and winners were Barb Bohman, Reggie Osborn and Connie.
A possible meeting for December was discussed.
Club prayer was sung to close.
Night Extension Homemakers
Five members of the Night Extension Homemakers Club met on Wednesday evening, Oct. 7 at the Decatur County Extension Office in the large meeting room. We sanitized the tables being used, socially distanced, and each attendee brought a mask.
President Linda Weigel opened the meeting with repeating the Homemakers Creed and saying the pledge to the American flag. Co-hostess Joan Greiwe read the thought of the month and told us to ‘Be a Blessing.” Co-hostess Janet L. Bedel gave devotions using a prayer of Scott Swan’s from a Facebook post. We repeated the words to the song, "Bless This House."
Janet Hagerty will be celebrating her birthday later this month.
Secretary Cathy Fogle gave her report, as did Janet B., treasurer.
Roll call was answered by telling of a recent blessing and this included that pain is gone after surgery being done, health of a family member, and was able to get up in the morning and have a great day.
Linda brought warty gourds to share with us for fall decorations.
We are to keep track of volunteer hours in our program book.
Cards were signed for two of our members unable to attend.
It was decided to again have a Christmas Charity with each member possibly donating $10 towards this or whatever amount each decides. This can be brought to the November meeting and given to Janet B. We will make a final decision then as to where we would like for this to be donated.
As of now, our Christmas Social is being planned for Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 5:30 p.m. at Izzy’s in Batesville with ordering from the menu. Bernardine Mack and Janet H. will be co-hostesses.
Janet B. presented a combination Cultural Arts/Health and Safety report. She brought several of her mother’s Richland Wide-A-Wake Home Economics Club program books from Rush County to share. These were from the early 1970s and into the '80s. It was noted that member’s names were Mrs.--husband’s name—last name, not giving the first name of the wife/member. This changed by the ‘80s, though. The small size of the printing was noted as well. Some of the thoughts of the month were read, too, when the books were passed around the tables. All enjoyed looking at these program books from many years ago.
Members were reminded to consider getting a flu vaccine plus a pneumonia vaccine if not already done.
Joan won the mystery box prize which was toilet paper, and Loretta Macyauski had the lucky number for the door prize gift of fall decorations.
Joan led us in playing Foodo (like Bingo), which listed healthy foods. All won a prize.
Joan told of her trip to Alaska with husband Dale for their 50th wedding anniversary in June 2019. The went on a cruise, saw glaciers, the tail of a whale, and saw various places inland such as Mt. McKinley/Denali, and even panned for gold. She said it was a trip of a lifetime for them, but she would not want to live there. She enjoyed talking with the Alaskan native Indians/Eskimos. Food is expensive to buy inland, as they experienced when eating in restaurants.
Janet B provided prepackaged refreshments and bottled water to enjoy during the evening.
We closed our meeting with repeating the Homemakers Club Prayer.
Our next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 4, at 6:30 p.m., again at the Extension office with Cathy and Linda as co-hostesses.
