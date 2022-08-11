Clinton Club
Barb Bohman brought the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. In attendance were Barb Bohman, Betty Chadwell, Marilyn Davis, Nancy Derheimer, Donna Flint, Connie Fruchtnicht, Bonita Hellmich, Rita Hellmich, Dorothy Mahan, Reggie Osborn, Doris Richey, Katie Spreckelson and Linda Volk. Hostesses, Connie and Katie, served refreshments of brownies, 7-layer bars, chocolate covered macadamia nuts, cheese & crackers, and fruit, with water and tea.
After refreshments, the meeting began with the Pledge to Allegiance and the Homemaker’s Creed. Connie read devotions about planning. Barb read the thought of the month. We read the song of the month as a poem. Birthdays for the month were celebrated with singing “Happy Birthday.”
Bonita read the minutes from the July meeting, and Barb read the Treasurer’s report. Bonita announced that next year’s fair will be July 13-19, 2023. Barb read a thank you note from Katie. Four members entered projects at the fair: Katie, Connie, Marilyn and Reggie. Barb reported on the number of projects entered into Open Class at the fair. We had more Open Class projects this year, with 107 entries in Photography, and also a good showing in the Antiques category. It was also reported that the Baby Show went well, with more babies entered this year. The fees collected from the Baby Show were donated to the Decatur County Greensburg Marching Band. The band was absolutely thrilled with the donation.
At the Extension Homemaker Council meeting, the subject of cleaning the Farm and Home Building was brought up. It is getting harder every year for the few ladies who show up to do all the cleaning, moving tables, and getting projects set up after they are judged. Jake Bauer, fairgrounds groundskeeper, was very helpful to the ladies working in the building. This started a discussion about the fairgrounds overall and upcoming changes. Members are to give their thoughts and ideas at the next meeting and/or Council meeting.
The Madison District Fall meeting is Thursday, August 18, at the Versailles Community Hall in Ripley County with a 10 a.m. start time. It is being catered by Rolling Pin Bakery and cost is $15 per attendee. Money is to be sent to Paulette.
Extension Homemakers again sponsored the July birthdays/anniversaries that are announced on WTRE. The money from this was donated to the Inclusion Park.
The Madison District Retreat is September 22 at St. Mary’s Church. Registration is 9 a.m. with a start time of 9:30 a.m. Reservations and $20 payment are due to Marnie Carr by September 12.
Achievement Night is October 20, 2022, at the Greensburg Adult Center. Registration is 5:30 and dinner at 6 p.m. Cost is $15 a person with money and reservations due to Deb Greiwe by October 12. The theme is “The 12 Days of Christmas.” A delicious meal is planned, and Clinton Club is making delicious desserts. Homemaker of the Year nominations are to be turned in to Marilyn or the Extension Office. Merit information for Achievement Night is due to Bonita by October 1.
In New Business, State President Michelle Roberts has introduced a special project, “Scatter Kindness,” for the Extension Homemakers. We are to make small “pocket” hearts out of felt or material and a small card will be attached explaining what they are and what people should do with them when they receive one. The hearts can be handed out to show kindness or put somewhere for people to pick one up. People are asked to post on social media when they receive a heart, “scattering kindness.” Many hearts can be made at one time, and clubs can give them out over time. We had a lengthy discussion about making the hearts and how we want to do the project.
Marilyn announced that there will be a new 4-H Educator starting at the Extension Office on September 1.
For Health & Safety, Barb cautioned everyone to watch out for school buses and stop from both directions when the “STOP” arm is out.
For Cultural Arts, Connie read an article about “The Venice of America.”
Nancy presented another Brain Game, where we had to look closely at a tray of items then she would change something and we had to look again and determine what was changed.
To end the meeting, Connie showed us the Miller Pump Organ that she got from Art Hash’s estate. She read information to us about the pump organs that she gleaned from the internet. This one was made in Lebanon, Pennsylvania by Adam Miller. There are 12 types of antique organs in different sizes. The “reed” organs have a sound produced by brass reeds. There is not a lot of information available on the Miller organs. Connie played her organ for us and showed how the pedals, knee pedals and pulls on it worked. The organ sounded lovely!
Our next meeting is September 6 at the Extension office at 6:30 p.m. with Dorothy and Doris hosting. The meeting was adjourned about 8:30 p.m. with singing of the Club Prayer.
