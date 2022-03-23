Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers
Six members of the Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers met at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 16 at the Senior Center for their regular monthly meeting.
President Diann Reisman opened the meeting leading the Club Creed and Pledge to the Flag.
For Devotions Patsy Harmeyer read a poem titled, ”When Friendship Touches the Heart” by Linda C Grazulis.
Rosemary Schroeder gave the Thought of the Month; “No matter how you feel, get up, dress up, show up, and never give up.”
Members answered Roll Call by telling what they’re looking forward to doing once it warms up outside.
Paulette Duerstock read the minutes of the February Meeting, and Irene Tebbe gave the Treasurer’s Report.
For the Song of the Month, Diann pulled up “Sweet Caroline” on her phone and we all enjoyed singing it along with Neil Diamond.
Paulette attended the Spring District meeting in Vevay on March 10 and reported that Home and Family Conference will be held June 6 TO 8 at Embassy Suites in Noblesville.
Our Fall District meeting is August 18 in Ripley County, and the Fall Retreat is scheduled for September 22 at St. Mary’s in Greensburg.
Patsy Harmeyer and Irene Tebbe conducted an audit of the Decatur County Homemaker treasurers’ books and sent their report to Christopher Fogle at the Extension Office.
We completed our work on the February and April pages in the 2022-2023 Program booklets.
We will be volunteering to help cut up strawberries for the United Fund Strawberry Festival on June 10 at the Presbyterian church.
International Night featuring Germany will be held at St. Mary’s on April 5 with registration at 5:30 meal served at 6 p.m.
For Cultural Arts, Patsy showed us the graduation diplomas belonging to her mom and dad. The topic for Theresa Ripperger’s Health and Safety report was: “Ways to reset your body’s age clock”.
Irene Tebbe won the 50/50.
Our next meeting is at 9:30 a.m. April 20 at the Senior Center when we will be discussing the lesson on memory loss and dementia.
50 Extension Homemakers
The 50 Extension Homemakers met at 1 p.m. March 16 at the Extension Office.
Isabelle Royse, president, called the meeting to order followed by the pledges. Patti Leitgabel, hostess, gave devotions from the 2012 Daily Guidepost. For cultural arts, she showed us a goblet which she broke and repurposed, also epoxy resin necklace pendants which she made containing tiny pieces of broken glass from the goblet.
Patti read the Thought of the Month, and Bertha Head led the Song of the Month, “Sweet Caroline.”
Eight members answered roll by stating what they are looking forward to doing once it warms up outside. Most answers involved just getting outside or to work with flowers and yards.
We sang “Happy Birthday” to Judy Kessens and Becky Hadler.
Juanita Israel read the secretary’s report for February which was approved, and Bertha gave a treasurer’s report.
Bertha mentioned that the Adult Center exercise equipment is set up and ready to go.
Isabelle stated that the Operation Christmas Child group is meeting from 1 to 4 p.m. Mondays at First Baptist Church. They would like to find some people to crochet Frisbees and bracelets or make other items.
Dues of $15 were collected from members present. The International Night fee of $13 was also collected. It will be at 6 p.m. April 5; doors open at 5:30 p.m. We will be “touring” Germany. The cultural arts competition will be lawn ornaments no larger than 12 x 16 or 16 x 12 inches.
The county fair is July 7 to 13, and Open Class rule books were distributed.
The Strawberry Festival needs volunteers to cut strawberries at 7 p.m. June 10 at the Presbyterian church. Call Marilyn Davis if you can help.
Isabelle turned in our volunteer information for 2021: 1,968 volunteer hours and $600 donations. She also turned in two pages for next year’s Program Book.
Celia Grise presented the health and safety lesson from the Weight Watchers Wellness Book and had us do some relaxation activities.
Following the Club Prayer, Ruth gave the “Mixing It Up with Vegetarian Proteins” lesson.
For refreshments, Patti served a tasty selection of homemade cookies.
Our next meeting is at 1 p.m. April 20 at the Extension Office. Juanita will be hostess, Becky will give the health and safety report, and Judy will present the lesson.
