Friends Too Homemakers
Friends Too Homemakers met Aug. 16 at noon at the Takathemoke for lunch. President Diane Paris started the meeting before lunch and continued it after lunch. Spiritual thought was by Kay Hineman from Exodus 34 “Powerful and the Weak.” The Friends Too discussed several subjects. Sheilah Link reported on the treasury. Ideas will be brought to the next meeting to stimulate new ideas, particularly craft ideas, to get club meetings more fun and educational. The next meeting will be Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the parents’ home of Kay Hineman at 1 p.m. The address is 5864 Runion Road. Sheilah plans to give a lesson on Food Allergies and Food Intolerances. Anyone is welcome to join us. Call Diane at 317-695-8038 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.