The Smyrna Guys and Gals 4-H Club
The Smyrna Guys and Gals 4-H Club met May 18 at Smyrna Lutheran Church.
Devotion leader Clare Spreckelson called the meeting to order.
American pledge was led by Makayla Tebbe. The 4-H pledge was led by Alex Tebbe.
Those in attendance answering roll call to what their plans are for the summer were were Alan and Ava Lecher, Clare Spreckelson, Alex and Makayla Tebbe, Alexis Turner, Alex and Elizabeth Walden, Tristan, Kylie, Emma and Alaina Hostetler, Claire Mang, and Chase Christianson.
Secretary Alan gave the secretary’s report.
Leader Katie Spreckelson gave the treasurer’s report.
New business included discussing and voting for a 4-H Beef Award in honor of former 10-year 4-H Smyrna Guys and Gal member Adam Holtkamp. It was decided to sponsor the Breed Chair for Crossbreeds every year in his honor.
The Smyrna Lutheran Church will have their food stand at the 2021 Fair. It is an expectation that members sign up for time slots to work. Katie provided a schedule.
It was encouraged to attend the 4-H Roadshow with 18 different interesting topics. Sign up now!
The church will also be having an Ice Cream Social in either August or September where members will be assisting.
Old business included if members have outgrown 4-H T shirts to please bring at the June meeting.
A thank you note was sent to Betsy Baugh, American Sign Language teacher at BHS, for providing members with an educational presentation at the April meeting.
Katie is still awaiting word from the Extension Office regarding Honor Club applications for the 2019-2020 year. Any remaining family that did not get a wooden painted four leaf clover picked theirs up also.
There was no Health and Safety report or Fun Fact Finder report.
Clare gave devotions on different quotes on Overcoming.
Demonstrations were provided by Kylie on how to show/brace a sheep. She used digital technology.
Clare provided a How to on a Jellyfish craft. Alex T. instructed the club on how to play a Spud Game. Alaina showed how to assemble pictures in a scrapbook. Claire showed the club how to draw a frog. Emma, who is in Summer Color Guard showed, how to toss/throw a flag. Tristan showed how to throw an axe. Leader Katie provided facts about hummingbirds with two prizes being won by Alaina and Chase.
Community service of flower planting for community businesses and shut-ins were completed by members. There were 20 pots in all.
Refreshments were provided by the Tebbe and Mang families.
Next meeting is 5:30 p.m. June 18, at the Spreckelsons for a family cook-out and fun night. Bring your lawn chairs and any games you would like to play. We will be honoring our senior member Anna Burkhart.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.