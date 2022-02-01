Smyrna Guys and Gals 4-H Club
Smyrna Guys and Gals 4-H Club met January 18 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Smyrna. Vice president Alexis Turner led the meeting with the pledge of allegiance led by Elizabeth Walden. 4-H pledge was led by Makayla Tebbe.
Roll call was answered with members saying what they did on snow days.
The secretary's report was read by Alan Lecher.
Treasurer's report was given by leader Katie Spreckelson.
New business included informing members of the 2022 fair schedule online and the Fair Oaks Tour details. Sara Dunlap, Decatur County Extension Youth Educator, was introduced.
Old business was discussed with all members enrolled online with 4-H, encouraging youth grades 7-12 to attend the 4-H Day at the State House February 1, encouraging those interested of the Safe Sitter class being offered, and letting members know of opportunities for scholarships and trips.
Health & Safety was given by Alan on Construction Safety.
Devotion leader Masson Burkhart gave an inspirational quote.
Fun Fact Finders Claire Mang, Jack Dwenger, and Makayla gave interesting facts on snowflakes, elephants, and the 100th day of school.
Sara Dunlap gave the members a fantastic presentation on Budgeting: Money and How to give a Successful Demonstration.
Recreation leader Alex Tebbe had the members play a fun game to use our community service socks and gloves into "snowballs" for a snowball fight. These socks and gloves were then donated to Bread of Life, Big Brothers Big Sisters, The Ark, and a local family in need.
Refreshments were served by the Hostetler family.
Next meeting is Sunday, February 13. We'll be making treats for community members/services. Megan Spreckelson will be giving a presentation on Kitchen Safety & Basics.
