Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers
The Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers Club met at the home of Patsy Harmeyer at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21 for their regular monthly meeting.
President Diann Reisman opened the meeting, leading the Club Creed and Pledge to the Flag.
For Devotions, Patsy read a poem titled, "Never Trust a Mirror" by Erin Hansen - "It makes you think that all you're worth can be seen from the outside...".
The Thought of the Month was read by Rosemary Schroeder - "Don't let yesterday take up too much of today."
Seven members answered roll call by telling how many great-grandchildren they have. Rosemary was the leader with 63 and one on the way!
All members joined in singing the Song of the Month, "You are My Sunshine."
Secretary Paulette Duerstock read the July minutes and Irene Tebbe gave the Treasurer's report.
Paulette reported on the Aug. 5 Council meeting. Some topics covered were the Cupcake Eating Contest & Food Auction; next year there may be some new categories added in the open class exhibits such as antique quilts, gift wrapping, more collections, more antiques, and party plate; Achievement Night on Oct. 15 at the First Baptist Church; First Books for Kids; and the Madison District Retreat at Camp Higher Ground Sept. 25-26. This year's theme is 20th Birthday Bash. There will be demonstrations, a live auction and silent auction, lots of laughs and delicious food. Diann and Paulette will be in a skit with with 10 other participants.
Homemaker of the Year nominations are due Oct. 1.
Sewing Day for Operation Christmas Child is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 23.
DCEH donated $300 to New Directions from the birthdays and anniversaries on WTRE.
The Fall District Meeting will be on Sept. 13 in Hope at the Hope Moravian Church. Five of our members plan to attend.
For Health & Safety, Theresa Ripperger reported on an article titled "Coffee Facts." Did you know that coffee can actually be good for you? Consumed in moderation, coffee can improve circulation, blood pressure, vision, mental sharpness, hair and skin. Coffee can be great for your health if you don't consume too much of it in a short space of time.
For Cultural Arts, Patsy showed us her collection of antique oil lamps.
The lesson for the evening was on Alleviating Farm Stress, effective coping strategies, how stress effects your body and what you do, and tips on managing farm stress.
The 50/50 was won by Paulette.
The meeting closed with singing the Club Prayer.
For refreshments, Patsy served delicious cake and citrus punch along with mixed nuts and Dove chocolates.
Our next meeting is at 6 p.m. Sept. 16 for a pitch-in picnic at Rebecca Park.
50 Extension Homemakers
The 50 Extension Homemakers met at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 21 at the First Baptist Church for our annual picnic.
Thirteen members gathered for a pitch-in lunch with fried chicken furnished by the club. Becky Hadler offered prayer.
After eating, and before the business meeting began, we started turning and stuffing 18 more bears for the Operation Christmas Child boxes.
Two more members joined us for our meeting.
Isabelle Royse, president, called the meeting to order followed by the pledge to the American flag and the Club Creed.
Mary Alice Smith gave devotions from "Mornings with Jesus."
Becky read the Thought of the Month.
Viola Minning led in the Song of the Month, “You Are My Sunshine.”
We sang “Happy Birthday” to Bertha Head.
Roll call was answered by “How many great-grandchildren do you have?” Ruthann Robertson topped us all by having 10. Most of us had zero “greats” at this time. Our total was 33.
Following roll, Juanita read the minutes of the May and June meetings, which were approved as read.
Bertha gave the treasurer’s report which was also approved.
For culture arts, Mary Alice showed us a hand-made purse made by a woman from Brazil. It was quite unique and had lots of hand work.
We discussed the Christmas boxes for Operation Christmas Child. At this time, 226 pairs of shorts are completed toward the 300-pair goal.
We filled out the points form for 2018-2019.
We discussed the upcoming Retreat, and nine of us plan to attend.
Oct. 15 is Achievement Night.
For a painting project, we will need $3 to $10 according to which project we choose.
Fall District Meeting will be Sept. 13 at the Moravian Church in Hope.
We selected each month’s hostess and project lessons for the coming year.
Juanita presented a health lesson on the five childhood viral rash diseases which are Measles (Rubeola), Rubella (German Measles or 3-Day Measles), Varicella (Chickenpox), Roseola, and Fifth Disease (Slapped Cheek Disease). There are vaccines for the first three. Since these are viruses, there is no antibiotic for them. She discussed symptoms, transmission, those affected, and passed pictures of rashes.
We sang the Club Prayer, then Mary Alice presented favors: a cute little picnic basket she made with nuts inside.
Patti and Ruthann received door prizes by having a basket with a sticker on the bottom.
Our September 18 meeting will be at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church with Becky Hadler as hostess.
Kashmira Mehta will have the lesson, and Judy Kessens will present the health and safety lesson.
