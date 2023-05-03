Friends Too Homemakers
Friends Too Homemakers met at 1 p.m. April 19 with Angela Carmony in her son's home for a delicious salad bar. Jackie Rayichen brought tasty desserts.
President Diane Paris opened the meeting. John Rayichen led the pledge to the flag. Jackie Rayichen led the Homemaker's Creed. Kay Hineman read the Inspiritual Moment from Philippians 4:4-7, A Peaceful Heart. Secretary Dorothy Mahan called the roll with a favorite spring flower and then read the minutes. Treasurer Sheilah Link gave the club report.
Susie Case brought items to share, and Sheilah showed several articles she had crocheted to share. Betty Gold and Angela brought bibs for the baby show. Sheilah gave an overview of the New Castle District meeting.
Several items were discussed in addition to the fair, EH Kick Off June 12 at the New Salem UMC, Achievement Night at the New Salem UMC on September 18, etc. Pam Badgley was a guest at the club.
The next gathering will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Betty Gold's home in Greensburg. John and Jackie Rayichen plan to report on their mission trip in Kentucky. Anyone is welcome to join us.
Call Diane at 317-695-8038 for more information.
Symrna Guys and Gals
Symrna Guys and Gals 4-H club met at 6:30 p.m. April 18 at Smyrna Lutheran Church for their monthly meeting.
Guest speakers DNR officers Austin Walsh (Decatur County) and Michael Ostendorf (Jennings County) presented to the club about the job of a DNR officer and brought a 4-wheeler to educate members on quad safety.
Normal business of the club was completed and demonstrations were provided by club members Jack and Henry Dwenger, Claire Mang, and Claire Spreckelson.
Laykin Carman and Alexis Turner provided refreshments. Leo and Henry Spreckelson provided recreation for the evening with a fun wiffle ball game to end the night!
Next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16.
Zeta Tau
On Wednesday, April 12, Zeta Tau members met at Milroy United Methodist Church for a chapter monthly meeting. Mary Ann Crisman and Carolanna Yager provided a nice meal for the members. Sixteen of 19 members were present.
The meeting was opened by President Angie Fette. Members recited the Opening Verse. The secretary's and treasurer's reports were accepted.
Reports were given by the Standing Committees concerning the chapter's monthly reports. The 2023-2024 Budget was approved. Publicity Chair Eleanor Columbe reported that the Milroy Elementary library, music, art, and speech and hearing teachers were given the chapter's donations.
Project Reports that concern our fundraisers for the philanthropic projects were stated. Nicki Hall and Laura Jessup reported that our profit from the Butterbraids was great for selling 122 items! For a fundraiser, members have certificates for flowers, planters, hanging baskets, vegetables, herbs, perennials, and rose bushes from Sunrise Greenhouse and Rebecca's Greenhouse. On Wednesday, May 3, several of our members were at Milroy Elementary to help present each child their own book about themselves that our chapter helped sponsor.
Brags and Complaints provide dollars that are used for our chapter's project. Several gave a dollar or more and reported on happenings in their lives.
Our next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Fish Moon in Rushville with Andrea Niedenthal as hostess and Becky Knecht as co-hostess for the evening.
The meeting concluded after reciting the Psi Iote Closing.
Need a gift? Zeta Tau will order RADA items for you. This fundraiser helps our philanthropic organization assist Rush County!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.