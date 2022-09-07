The Friends Too Homemakers
The Friends Too Homemakers met August 24 with Jean Chandler in Milroy. Linda Chandler led the pledge to the flag, and Betty Gold led the Creed. Kay Hineman read the inspiritual moment from Romans 11:33-36 "Untold Riches." Roll call was the last time you went to the State Fair. All participated in show and tell projects.
President Diane Paris continued with points of interest including August 19 Fall District meeting in Franklin County and the statewide activity scattering kindness by distributing pocket hearts. Achievement Night is September 20 at 5:30 p.m. at Mahoning Valley Camp beginning with a pork chop dinner. The fall county trip is October 1 with lunch at Ertel's Bistro and Winery and the tour to Three Points Fiber Mill near Sunman.
Delicious refreshments were served.
The next gathering is 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 21, with Betty Gold in Greensburg. Anyone is welcome to join us.
Contact Diane at 317-695-8038 for more information.
Gingham Gals Extension Homemakers
The Gingham Gals Extension Homemakers Club held their August meeting at the home of Eleanor Arnold. The meeting opened with the pledge to the American flag and the Homemakers' Creed. Two new members were gladly welcomed into the group. During the business meeting a general discussion was held on the upcoming bicentennial celebration. Many interesting events were spotlighted including the 5 for 50 Bike Ride, new publications which are planned, a big parade during Willkie Day and many other celebrations to follow.
Gingham Pals are in charge of our annual Achievement Day meeting to be held Sept. 20 at Mahoning Valley Camp. It will have a bicentennial theme with favors and a fun program, all pertaining to Rush County history. The usual monthly donation to the food pantry was taken up and plans were discussed for holding the next meeting at the assisted living area of the nursing home in order to include one of our charter members who is living there. Plans for the next distribution of small gifts to those in the nursing home were discussed. Materials were distributed for the small hearts the entire state is making to emphasize the state president's theme of kindness.
The lesson was given by Mary Roller on the new pressure cookers which are modern, fool proof, safe and fast. No more explosions! She showed a pan and explained the techniques of using it. Several of the members who have such pots joining in telling their good experiences. Mary distributed recipe sheets and invited the group to the dining room table where they found waiting for them a mini-meal which Mary had previously cooked in the magic pot. The menu was hummus and crudities, ham and bean soup, and pot roast with potatoes, carrots and onions. As the group was seated, Mary started the dessert in the pot. In nine minutes she served up the dessert which had cooked as they ate. They then thoroughly enjoyed the delicious and attractive chocolate molten lava cupcakes. The group left, thanking Mary and the hostess for a fun and worthwhile evening.
