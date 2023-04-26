Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers
The Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers met April 19 the Senior Center for their regular monthly meeting.
Diann Reisman opened the meeting leading the Homemakers Creed and Pledge to the Flag. For Devotions Patsy Harmeyer read a poem “Let me be a Little Kinder” from a book titled “The Best of Bits and Pieces." Rosemary Schroeder gave the Thought of the Month “Be kind and merciful. Let no one ever come to you without coming away better and happier," by Mother Theresa. Roll Call found five members present answering the question, ”What kinds of flowers do you have growing at your home? Paulette Duerstock read the minutes of the March meeting, and Patsy gave the Treasurers Report.
We were reminded of the Homemakers Retreat on May 23 and 24 at Camp Higher Ground, and Home and Family Conference June 5 to 7 at the Embassy Suites in Noblesville.
The Decatur County Fair is July 13 to 19. Diann brought in some Open Class Rules booklets and registration forms for any projects we might want to enter. This year the Decatur County Extension Homemakers will be the Grand Marshals of the Fair Parade on Sunday, June 16.
For Health and Safety Theresa Ripperger shared an article on osteoporosis, informing us on some subtle signs that might mean you need a bone check, such as: You’re getting shorter, broken bones, poor posture, shortness of breath, weaker grip, and dental issues to name a few.
For Cultural Arts, Diann told us of the experiences her husband Mike enjoyed recently as being in a group of veterans traveling to Washington, DC on an Honor Flight.
We finished the lesson on Cooking with Honey. For refreshments Diann made us all Orange Banana Smoothies with honey, and Paulette brought in warm Honey Coffee Cake.
Diann won the 50/50.
The meeting was closed with all singing the Homemaker's Prayer.
Our next meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. May 24 at the Senior Center.
50 Extension Homemakers
The 50 Extension Homemakers met April 19 the Extension Office. Isabelle Royse, president, called the meeting to order followed by the creed and pledge. Juanita Israel, hostess, offered devotions by reading from Mornings with Jesus. For cultural arts, she showed us three old books. One was a chalk artist book called Crayon and Characters by Bert Griswold dated 1918. The other two were hymn books of her grandma’s, Hymns of Praise and one written in German dated 1894.
Lucinda Israel read the Thought of the Month, “Be kind and merciful. Let no one ever come to you without coming away better and happier” by Mother Theresa. Becky Hadler reviewed the Recipe for the Month, Outrageous Chocolate Chip Cookies. Nine members answered roll by listing the flowers we have growing at our houses. We welcomed Anne Stagge, who transferred membership to our club.
Juanita Israel read the secretary’s report for March, and Bertha gave a treasurer’s report. We sang Happy Anniversary to Juanita. We signed get well cards for Helen Swango and Alice Woodhull.
For our June outing, we will go to Zaharakos Restaurant in Columbus. Celia Grise will call in reservations for 1 o’clock.
For new business, volunteers and needed to cut strawberries for Strawberry Day. Call the Extension Office if you wish to help. We will host Achievement Night along with the Forest Hill club on September 21 at First Baptist Church starting at 5:30, meal at 6. Bob Leitgabel will present the program on Operation Christmas Child.
It was announced that the Home Extension members will be the Grand Marshals of the Decatur County Fair this summer. Isabelle passed out Open Class rules booklets. Becky gave a safety lesson on trees by power lines.
Following the Club Prayer, Celia gave the lesson on Mindfulness. Following refreshments of Pineapple Orange Sunshine Cake and nuts, Juanita had a game of collecting points for items on her list. Anne and Judy won the prizes.
At our May 17 meeting, Becky will be hostess and do the health and safety lesson, and Juanita will present the lesson ”Computer Smarts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.