50 Extension Homemakers
The 50 Extension Homemakers met at the Extension Office at 1 p.m. March 13. Isabelle Royse, president, called the meeting to order followed by the creed and pledge. Isabelle, hostess, offered devotions by reading “Friendship with God” by Lloyd John Ogilvie. For cultural arts, she showed us the walking doll she received at age 5 or 6, adorned with original clothing and shoes.
Judy Kessens read the Thought of the Month, “Do not complain about growing old; it is a privilege denied to many.” Bertha Head led in the Song of the Month, “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling.” Ten members and one guest, Bethany Poisel, answered roll by relating whether we have read any books lately. Dues of $15 were collected, and Lucinda Israel became our newest member. Welcome, Lucinda.
Juanita Israel read the secretary’s report for February, and Bertha gave a treasurer’s report. We sang "Happy Birthday" to Judy and Becky Hadler.
March 17 will be sewing day at the Extension Office. We will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. We will be sewing shorts for Operation Christmas Child boxes. Isabelle announced that April 20 will be International Night at the Adult Center. We passed around a form for us to update our phone, e-mail, and address information for the Extension Office. We planned the August and October pages for the 2023-24 Program Books. We were asked to think of places to visit for our June outing.
Helen Swango gave the Health and Safety report “Walk Away Stress.” We were reminded to be consistent, protect against ticks, wear sunscreen, and other tips. Following club prayer, Celia Grise transported us back in time to a one-room school for our lessons. She dressed in period costume, along with guest Bethany Poisel, who had recently attended the Hope one-room school. We had a good time answering roll, playing mental math, and reading from a primer among other things. Too bad she left her dunce hat at home, because we could have used it!
Helen served strawberries and angel food cake for dessert, and Isabelle added various individual bags of chips and Easter candies. Dakota Helsley and Lucinda received the door prizes.
Our next meeting will be 1 p.m. April 19 at the Extension Office. Juanita will be the hostess, Deloris Tays will give the Health and Safety lesson, and Celia will present our lesson, “Mindfulness.”
