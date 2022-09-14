Gingham Pals Extension Homemakers
The Gingham Pals Extension Homemakers Club met at the Miller's Merry Manor for their September meeting in honor of their oldest charter member, Ann Hamill, who is currently living there.
The meeting was opened by President Debbie Richardson with the pledge and the creed. Bicycle Built for Two was the song of the month. Eight members and guest Rosie Chance answered the roll call on “A journal or diary I have kept.” New club directories were distributed by Jane Hallgarth. The club expressed their thanks for her work.
The citizenship report was given by Mary Roller, who asked the group to think of what citizenship is and how important it is to our daily lives, how many privileges we have from our American citizenship and why we should be proud to be citizens. Laurie Norris asked the group to think of the importance of mental health and to realize there are many kinds of problems in any community. She listed possible different disorder and talked of signs and symptoms which may occur. She mentioned that a new autism center has opened in Rushville.
County activities include the upcoming county tour to Ertel’s Winery for lunch and a visit to a fiber processing plant afterwards. Gingham Pals are in charge of the upcoming Rush County Achievement Night to be held at the Mahoning Valley Campgrounds with a fun program based on facts about the bicentennial history of Rush County. Distribution of the Random Kindness hearts was reported and encouraged.
The lesson was given by Beth Walsh on self awareness. She emphasized how important self awareness is to our mental health and well being. She taught techniques, like quiet uninterrupted times when one can focus on one’s thoughts only. Journaling, or diary keeping, can be extremely helpful. She suggested recording feelings, gratefulness, happy events and other positive aspects of our lives. She distributed colorful notebooks for the group to take home with them to help the process get started. Our first entry should be a gift which was very important to us. Her audience gained much insight from this lesson and expressed their thanks.
Jane Hallgarth served delicious refreshments and the club enjoyed visiting, especially with Ann who had a record of perfect attendance at Gingham Pals meetings for over 60 years. She still retains her membership and reports that the small gifts which the club brings to the residents at the Manor are much appreciated.
The October meeting will be held at a local restaurant for our “eat out” night.
