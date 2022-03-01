50 Extension Homemakers
The 50 Extension Homemakers met at at 1 p.m. February 16 at the Extension Office.
Isabelle Royse called the meeting to order followed by the pledges.
Judy Kessens, hostess, gave devotions from Mornings with Jesus.
For cultural arts, she showed us memorabilia from her childhood.
Isabelle read the Thought of the Month for January, and Ruth read the Thought for February: “Always do your best. What you plant now, you will harvest later” by O. G. Mandino.
Eight members answered roll by stating whether they had ever had a heart scan.
Bertha Head led the Song of the Month, “Love Me Tender.”
Juanita read the secretary’s report for December, and Bertha gave a treasurer’s report.
Cards from Edelweiss House, Inclusion Park, and the Dog Park were passed for us to read.
From Council Meeting notes, Isabelle reported that we will no longer be planting daffodils at the hospital.
International Night will possibly be in April. The fair will be July 7-13. There will be another silent auction since it worked well last year. We are to call Marilyn Davis quickly if we want to donate something. The auction money will go to the Inclusion Park. Changes have been made to exhibit categories for the fair, thus we will need to check out the new requirements.
Homemakers redid the plaque for the dogwood tree which we planted at the city park.
Retreat will probably be a one-day event again this year.
Dues of $15 are due by May 1.
Our club is to prepare two pages in the program book: December and March. We can have a song or a recipe.
Bertha gave the health and safety lesson “Strength Training for Your Heart.” She related that the Greensburg Adult Center is getting exercise equipment from a Decatur County Community Foundation grant. The Adult Center is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
After singing the Club Prayer, Isabelle distributed the lesson “Funeral Planning Declaration” for our perusal.
Judy had refreshments with a Valentine’s Day theme.
Celia Grise and Bertha received the door prizes.
Patti Leitgabel will be hostess for our next meeting on March 16 at the Extension Office. Celia Grise will give the health and safety report, and Ruth will present the lesson.
Smyrna Guys & Gals 4-H Club
The Smyrna Guys & Gals 4-H Club met February 13 at Batesville Middle School.
Megan Spreckelson, teacher at BMS, gave a presentation on Kitchen Safety & Basics.
The club made cookies, cupcakes, and other treats for community servants. Plates of treats went to Decatur County Highway Department, Decatur Co. 4-H Council/Extension Office, Greensburg City Hall, Greensburg Daily News, St. Paul's Lutheran Church/Smyrna, Marion Township volunteer Fire Department, Decatur Co. EMS, and Napoleon volunteer Fire Department.
President Clare Spreckelson called the meeting to order with Claire Mang leading in the American pledge. Mason Burkhart led the 4-H pledge.
All members answered roll call by answering the question "Would you rather explore space or the ocean?"
There was no secretary's report.
Leader Katie Spreckelson gave the treasurer's report.
New business included the opportunity for members to be in a performing arts contest, participate in 4-H trips and excursions, and the the 4-H Tractor club have posted meeting dates. Goat tagging will be April 30.
Old business included member Clare Spreckelson telling the club about her State House 4-H day on February 1. Again, reserve your spot to FairOaks Farm over Spring break if you'd like. And a thank you note was read to the club.
Claire Mang and Jack Dwenger gave Fun Facts to the club. Mason Burkhart gave a devotion on motivation. Refreshments were provided by the Kreuzman girls.
Our next meeting will be April 19 at the church with Mayor Joshua Marsh presenting.
For community service we will be playing PENNY BINGO (so bring lots of pennies) to be donated for the community Inclusion Park.
