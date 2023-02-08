Friends Too Homemakers

Friends Too Homemakers met January 18 at the Mathews Shelter on the west side of Rushville. Several items were discussed.

Jackie Rayichen presented a delicious and informative lesson on candy making. Everyone enjoyed the samples and other tidbits.

The next gathering will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 15, in the same shelter in Laughlin Park. Join us if you can. We would be happy to see you.

For more information, contact Diane at 317-695-8038.

