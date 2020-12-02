Zeta Tau Chapter of Psi Iota Xi
The Milroy chapter of Psi Iota Xi, Zeta Tau, met on Wednesday, November 11, at Milroy United Methodist Church.
Lisa Switzer AND Angie Fette prepared a soup and salad meal for the members. Sixteen of 23 members were present.
President Mary Ann Crisman called the meeting to order. After the reciting of the opening verse, roll call was held. Secretary, Eleanor Columbe asked members to name their favorite fall tree. We all love the colors of autumn!
The October minutes were accepted. Nicki Hall, treasurer, reported the current status of funds and projects. The corresponding secretary, Carolanna Yager, read no action items
Standing Committees reported. The publicity chair reported that the minutes were sent to the Daily News and are placed on the chapter's Facebook page. Suzy Mann asked members to bring items to the December meeting for the nursing homes in Rushville. Jane Niccum will be sending our orders to Rada.
Project reports were given. The fundraisers of December 5 and 12 have been cancelled due to COVID-19.
Brags & Complaints were stated with members paying a dollar. This money will be used for a Zeta Tau event.
The next meeting is Wednesday, December 9, with Carolanna Yager and Laura Jessup hosting.
The final business was the PIX closing which was recited.
