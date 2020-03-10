Clinton Extension Homemakers
The Clinton Extension Homemakers met March 3 at the home of Connie Fruchtnicht. Assistant hostess Barbara Brancamp helped prepare delicious refreshments.
The "lucky napkin" winner was Marilyn Davis.
President Barb Bohman opened the meeting by leading the pledge to the flag and club creed.
Connie had devotions: "Full Moon" from the book "God Loves My Kitchen Best."
Bard read the thought, "Let no one ever come to you without leaving better and happier" from Mother Teresa.
Eleven members answered roll call by telling what they like about spring.
Members read the song, "It's Not Easy Bein' Green" by Kermit the Frog.
Happy Birthday was sung for Connie, and Happy Anniversary was sung for Betty Chadwell and Nancy Derheimer.
The February minutes were read with one correction.
Deb Greive gave the treasury balance.
Bonita Hellmich brought the open class fair books and changes were noted.
Members volunteered to work at the fair.
Dues are $15 due by May 1 and payable at the April meeting.
The 4H Council has requested donations for trophies and it was voted to sponsor the King and Queen second court for girl and grand champion Aerospace trophies, a total of $30.
Members voted to retain the club officers for another year.
Donations of pies were asked for the "Cattle Battle" on March 29.
For Health and Safety, Bohman stressed the importance of washing your hands.
For Cultural Arts, Connie told of the start of Avon by Mr. McConnell in 1886, which grew to $40 million ladies selling in 1955.
Deb Greive had the lesson on "Identity Theft" with useful information.
Club prayer was sung to close.
Next meeting is April 7 at the Extension Office.
