Lone Tree Chapter: DAR
The Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the America Revolution met Monday, June 26, at the Decatur County Extension Office due to it being too breezy to meet at the nearby park for a pitch-in lunch. Eight members and prospective member Cathy Nolte were present along with Cindy Grote’s grandson Liam Boehnlein.
The chapter provided Harvest broasted chicken, plus all brought a side dish to enjoy. Chaplain Vicki Schwering gave the meal blessing before we started to enjoy the food and socialize.
Regent Cindy Beard led us in the Call to Order and the Opening Ritual with Chaplain Vicki Schwering. Cindy G. led in the singing of “The Star Spangled Banner.’ A sign-up sheet was passed around to sign-up for next year’s meetings.
Secretary Janet L. Bedel and Treasurer Sharon Mang’s reports were given and approved. Thank you notes were read by Corresponding Secretary Diana Springmier from Good Citizen candidates Bridget Nobbe and Lance Nobbe for the money they received from our chapter.
Julie Pyland’s chapter newsletter can be read for the President General’s message. Used printer cartridges can be brought to Julie for her to send to the DAR schools to earn money. Marilyn Hadler read from the May/June National Defender for the National Defense report with the topic of “Equine-Assisted Therapy.”
The DAR Continental Congress is currently being held in Washington D.C. No one from our chapter attended. The Southeast District meeting will be held in Jeffersonville on July 31, and two of our members are planning to attend. The Vietnam Traveling Wall will be in Rushville from Aug. 30 to Sept. 3 at their fairgrounds; Julie can be contacted for further information on this.
Constitution Week is Sept. 17 to 23. We are planning to have displays in the local schools again this year. Chairman Linda Volk is planning a Genealogy Workshop for this fall with her committee that will be open to the public. More details will be forthcoming. Registrar Cindy G. gave an update on prospective member’s applications, and she also gave a Minute Moment on how the nickname for the American Flag became “Old Glory.”
Member Moments included an anniversary, a home fire, a recent passing, and milestone birthdays.
An idea presented by Vicki is being considered for the DAR’s America 250 Celebration. More information is being gathered for this before a decision is finalized. Julie is presenting Certificates for Nurses to recognize Excellence in Nursing of our members who are nurses, plus those in the local community. We are to let Cindy B. know if anyone is participating in summer activities such as parades, booths, etc.
Former Regent Janet Bedel led the installation of officers for the coming year. These are Regent Cindy Beard; Vice Regent, Recording Secretary, News Reporter, and Scrapbook with be Vicki Schwering; Treasurer is Sharon Mang; Registrar is Cindy Grote; Corresponding Secretary is Diana Springmier; Chaplain is Marilyn Hadler.
Our next meeting is Monday, Sept. 25, with details to follow. Meeting was closed with wishing all a great summer.
DAR is a service organization open to any woman who can prove lineage descent of a Patriot who served or fought in the America Revolution. If anyone would like more information about becoming a member, you can email: darlonetreechapter@gmail.com
