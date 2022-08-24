50 Extension Homemakers
The 50 Extension Homemakers met at noon August 17 at the Baptist Church for our annual picnic. The club furnished fried chicken, and 10 members present added the side dishes. Mike Hensley and Jan McCullouch from the church joined us. Becky Hadler offered prayer.
Following the meal, Isabelle Royse, president, called the meeting to order followed by the pledges. Becky gave devotions, “In a Turtle on a Fencepost” by Allan Emery. Are we beat up or upbeat? We had no cultural arts.
Bertha Head read the Thought of the Month, “You don’t get harmony when everybody sings the same note.” We did not sing the Song of the Month since we were not familiar with the tune. We did sing “Happy Birthday” to Jeanette Helsley and Bertha.
Ten members answered roll by stating whether or not we ever had a bad sunburn. This generated some interesting stories.
Juanita read the secretary’s report for July which was approved as read, and Bertha gave a treasurer’s report.
Judy Kessens attended the Council Meeting in Isabelle’s absence. She reported on the fair, stating that the number of exhibits was up from last year. She told about Scatter Kindness the IEHA Way, which is our state president’s project for the year. We are to make heart pockets to pass around.
Those attending Fall District Day were to meet at the Greensburg Adult Center at 8:30. Attending will be Bertha, Becky, Isabelle, and Juanita. We filled in the remainder of our program booklets with hostesses and dates.
Achievement Night is October 20 at the Greensburg Adult Center. The cost is $15. Registration begins at 5:30 and the program at 6 p.m. Each club is to send $5 for door prizes.
Isabelle’s lesson “Fall Free: A Lesson on Fall Prevention” also served as our Health and Safety lesson.
At our September 21 meeting, Becky will be hostess at the Extension Office. Bertha will have the health and safety lesson, and Patti Leitgabel will present the lesson.
Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers
At 9:30 a.m. August 17, the Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers met at the Senior Center for their monthly meeting with President Diann Reisman presiding.
Following the Creed and Pledge to the Flag, Theresa Ripperger read the thought of the month for July and August since our July meeting was cancelled because of a family funeral.
For Devotions Patsy Harmeyer read a poem titled “Mid September” by Lola Merritt.
Roll Call was taken with six members present answering the question, “Have you ever had a bad sunburn?” Paulette Duerstock read the minutes of the June meeting and Irene Tebbe gave the Treasurer’s report. All joined in singing the Song of the Month for July, “God Bless America.”
Diann attended the August 1 DCEH Council meeting and reported the Madison District Fall meeting would be August 18 in Versailles. The District Retreat is September 22 at St Mary’s in Greensburg, and Achievement Night is October 20 at the Greensburg Senior Center.
Also, $200 will be donated to the Inclusion Park and $500 was donated to the Decatur County Greensburg Marching Band. We are starting a new program; we will practice random acts of kindness by making "pocket hearts" and passing them out and scattering kindness hearts everywhere.
The 50/50 was won by Patsy Harmeyer. Diann served delicious peach crisp for dessert.
Our meeting closed with singing the Homemakers Prayer.
Our next meeting is at 11:30 a.m. at Rebecca Park for a pitch-in picnic lunch.
