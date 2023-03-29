Friends Too Homemakers
Friends Too Homemakers met March 15 in Rushville's Laughlin Park shelter house.
President Diane Paris asked Angela Carmony to lead the pledge to the flag.
Susie Case led the Homemaker's Creed.
Kay Hineman read the inspirational moment from Proverbs 22:1-6.
Secretary Dorothy Mahan called the roll by a favorite recipe. She named the three March birthdays: Betty Gold, Diane Paris, and Susie Case; and then the Homemakers sang to them.
Treasurer Sheilah Link gave the treasurer's report.
Discussion was made about the fair books, baby bibs for the fair, interviews for a new extension educator, selling RADA Cultery for a fundraiser, New Castle District reservations, EH Council, club dues, $10 from the club for the fair Bake-a-Rama, Gardenfest, and John and Jackie Rayichen working on a mission project.
Dorothy read about ways to keep your brain healthy and focused.
Diane showed several nice Alpaca wool neck scarves and hats she made. There was interest in purchasing.
Kay presented a lesson on stretching exercises in which the Homemakers participated and enjoyed.
The Homemakers enjoyed delicious refreshments made by several of the homemakers.
We will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, with Angela Carmony at her son's home. Contact Diane at 317-695-8038 for more information. Anyone is welcome to join us.
