Smyrna Guys and Gals
The Smyrna Guys and Gals 4-H Club met Jan. 21 at Smyrna Lutheran Church for their 4-H Trivia meeting.
President Jane Spreckelson opened the meeting with Clare Spreckelson leading the American pledge.
Ava Lecher led the 4-H pledge.
Roll call was answered by telling your favorite dessert. Members present included Jane and Clare, Ava and Alan Lecher, Alex and Makayla Tebbe, Mason, Emily, and Anna Burkhart, and Jon and Henry Spreckelson.
Leader Katie Spreckelson gave the secretary and treasurer’s reports.
New business included informing members of the new Youth 4-H Extension educator Sara Dunlap and to celebrate that all Smyrna Guys and Gals club members have signed up for 4-H online by the Jan. 15 deadline! Congrats and thank you!
Old business included that leader Katie attended the Annual Extension meeting and to also remind members to sign up for 4-H trips and workshops. They are a wonderful summer learning experience.
Makayla gave the Health and Safety report on farm safety.
Alan and Ava gave Fun Facts.
Clare gave devotions titled “Capable of Great Things.”
Demonstrations were given by Emily on piano scales and chords; Clare on how to make an envelope; Jon on how to make clay art; and Anna on two exercises (walking plank and split squat).
Jon led recreation on a team building Lego construction.
4-H Trivia was presented by Katie with everyone winning a 4-H themed item.
Members painted wooden 4-H emblems for possible sale or donation.
Refreshments were provided by the Hostetler family.
Next meeting is February 18 at the church with Matt Boersma teaching self defense.
