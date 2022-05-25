Clinton Extension Homemakers
The Clinton Club gathered at the Adult Center in Greensburg for the May meeting. Barb Bohman provided a variety of muffins and nuts to enjoy.
The meeting opened with the Pledge. Roll call was answered to, “Have you ever been to the Indy 500?” The Thought was read: “People may hear your words, but they feel your attitude.”
The song was sung, “God Bless the USA”, and the treasurer’s report was given.
Dues were paid by 18 members. International Night was enjoyed by nine of our members. The German food was good, and Brian Jones was an excellent speaker.
The highlights of District Day were discussed; it was held in Switzerland County this year.
The fair is July 7-13. Workers are needed for Open Class and to help in the Farm & Home building. Contact Bonita if you can help.
Clinton Club will be hosting Achievement Night. The date is set for October 20, 2022 at the Adult Center. A few details were discussed and we have a theme.
The Madison District Retreat will be September 22, 2022 at St. Mary’s Church, Greensburg.
Registration is 9:30 am and start time is 10:00 am. Fee is $20, which includes donuts, water, lunch, lessons, entertainment, auction and door prizes. Theme is “Relaxation 22-Tutu”.
We discussed fundraising for our club. Nancy Derheimer did a Brain Game. Connie gave Indy 500 tidbits and interesting facts. Barb Bohman had a hydrangea for the fundraiser, and it was won by Betty Chadwell.
We closed the meeting with the Club Prayer. The next meeting is June 7, 2022 at 6:00 pm at the Adult Center. Marilyn gave a tour of the center, including the new workout room. It was a very enjoyable evening.
Friends Too Homemakers
The Friends Too Homemakers met Wednesday, April 20, at the Clifty Creek Alpaca Farm with hostess, President Diane Roell-Paris.
Diane led the pledge to the flag, and Linda Chandler led the Homemakers Creed. The inspirational thought was given by Kay Hineman from Proverbs 11:1-3 "A Life of Integrity." Secretary-reporter Dorothy Mahan called the roll: What You Plan to Grow in Your Garden. Then Dorothy read the secretary's report.
Carolyn Cleland became a new member and was welcomed by the homemakers. Treasurer Sheilah Link gave the treasurer's report. Several matters were discussed from Diane's agenda.
Diane presented an interesting lesson on how she works with Alpaca fiber, spins it into yarn, and how she weaves. Several members tried the spinning/weaving wheels. Sheila showed a crocheted rectangular granny square that she had made. Berry Gold and Diane served delicious refreshments.
