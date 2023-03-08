Friends Too Homemakers
Friends Too Homemakers met February 15 in Rushville at the Mathews Shelter on the west side of town. A lot of information was covered.
John Rayichen presented a great lesson on "Meditation." There was good conversation throughout the meeting, and delicious refreshments were enjoyed by everyone.
The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, in the same shelter. Kay Hineman plans to give a lesson on "Stretching Exercises."
We look forward to having you join us!
For more information contact Diane at 317-695-8038.
