Friends Too Homemakers

Friends Too Homemakers met February 15 in Rushville at the Mathews Shelter on the west side of town. A lot of information was covered.

John Rayichen presented a great lesson on "Meditation." There was good conversation throughout the meeting, and delicious refreshments were enjoyed by everyone.

The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, in the same shelter. Kay Hineman plans to give a lesson on "Stretching Exercises."

We look forward to having you join us!

For more information contact Diane at 317-695-8038.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you