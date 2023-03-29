Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers
The Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers met at 9:30 a.m. March 16 the Senior Center for their regular monthly meeting.
President Diann Reisman led the Creed and Pledge to the Flag. Devotions were given by Theresa Ripperger and Diann. Patsy Harmeyer gave the Thought of the Month: “Don’t complain about getting old; it is a privilege denied to many” by Mark Twain. Roll call was taken with five members answering the question: Have you read any good books lately? Paulette Duerstock read the minutes of the February meeting and Patsy Harmeyer gave the treasurer’s report. All joined in singing the Song of the Month: When Irish Eyes Are Smiling.
Diann informed us that Sewing Day for Operation Christmas Child will be held on March 17 at the Extension Office. We were reminded that the Madison District Retreat is taking place on May 23 and 24 at Camp Higher Ground, and reservations need to be in by May 10.
Our club designed the pages for the months of December and June in the 2023/2024 program books.
Money was collected for International Night reservations and also for our annual dues. Our contact information was reviewed for updates and corrections.
For Health and Safety Theresa read an article on energy efficiency. Washing windows and screens is a great way to practice energy efficiency during spring cleaning. Clean windows bring in more natural light, and clean screens allow clean fresh air to circulate in the home when windows are open, thereby enhancing your overall health and productivity.
For Cultural Arts Diann brought in her Connemara necklace which was made in Ireland.
Our lesson was on Cooking with Honey which we will finish up at our next meeting.
The meeting was closed with all singing the Homemakers Prayer. Theresa served delicious cream cheese cherry pie for refreshments. The 50/50 was won by Theresa Ripperger.
Our next meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. April 20 at the Senior Center.
