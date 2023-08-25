50 Extension Homemakers
The 50 Extension Homemakers met at the First Baptist Church at noon on Aug. 16 for our annual summer picnic. Several church employees joined us for the meal, and Pastor Greg Redd offered the lunch prayer. Our club provided fried chicken and members supplied the fixings. We had an excellent variety of foods.
Following the meal, Isabelle Royse, president, called the meeting to order. We repeated the Homemaker’s Creed and the Pledge to the American flag. Becky Hadler read the Thought of the Month, “The end of the summer is not the end of the world. Here’s to October…” by A.A. Milne.
We sang only the chorus of “Shine On, Harvest Moon” led by Bertha Head. We sang “Happy Birthday” to Bertha. Becky offered devotions by reading a poem called “Rest.”
Juanita Israel read the secretary’s reports for May and June. Roll call was answered by 10 members and one guest, Betty Kiefer, stating their favorite pumpkin dessert. Pumpkin pie and pumpkin bars were stated most often. Bertha gave the treasurer’s report.
For cultural arts, we were invited to tour the foyer and observe the changes made since the church was remodeled.
For business, we tallied Merit Award points for the past year, and we qualify for a purple ribbon. Four people qualified with perfect attendance: Bertha, Isabelle, Deloris Tays and Lucinda. Four people exhibited projects at the fair: Juanita, Isabelle, Judy Kessens and Bertha.
We discussed Achievement Night on Sept. 21 at First Baptist Church in detail. Cost is $15 each. We will have pulled pork, a baked potato bar, veggie bowls and dessert.
Sept. 1, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., we will hold another sewing day at the Extension Office. We will be making boys’ shorts for the Operation Christmas Child boxes. Helpers are needed for any part of the day.
Bertha announced that the Senior Center will have a garage sale on Sept. 8. Donations are welcomed on Aug. 28 and 29 from noon until 2 p.m. They request “no clothes.” Sept. 28 is Fall District Day at Hanover, and several plan to attend. We filled out hostesses in our program books for the remainder of the year.
Bertha presented the health and safety lesson. We were reminded to carefully look both ways before crossing a street and to watch for motorcycles since they can be overlooked. She read excerpts from a book titled Weight Loss. Some tips were to get 7 to 9 hours of proper sleep, hydrate early in the day, limit caffeine after lunch, eat a high fiber diet, and get moving.
Following Club Prayer, Isabelle handed out the lesson, “Responding to Color as We Age,” for our perusal.
Our next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Extension Office. Becky will be the hostess, and Juanita will present the health and safety lesson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.