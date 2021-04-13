Clinton Extension Homemakers
The Clinton Extension Homemakers met April 6 at Macino’s with 15 members present.
Hostess Barb Schwering provided chocolate snacks, and also read an April prayer for devotions.
President Barb Bohman read the thought, “The best things in life aren’t things.”
Members sang the song “Christ Arose.”
“Happy Birthday” was sung for Barb Schwering, and “Happy Anniversary” for Connie Fruchtnicht.
Minutes of the March meeting were approved as read.
Deb Greive gave the treasurer balance.
For Old Business, Marilyn Davis reported on Spring District day with 64 in attendance. Decatur County was the only county in Indiana to have an actual personal meeting. Collection for cancer research was $156.17 and Coins for Friendship was $95.42. Indiana Homemakers have donated $226,174.57 for cancer research.
Bonita Hellmich gave out new rule books for the county fair, open class. The club was asked to sponsor trophies for second court king and queen and aerospace champion, total $30. Motion was approved, but to be checked if payment was used from last year’s payment.
Isabel Royce announced a sewing day for May 7.
Thirteen members paid reservations for International Night.
Joanne Cunningham asked for volunteers to help slice strawberries for United Fund on June 11. Several volunteered.
Barb Bohman gave the lesson on sleep/health.
For Health and Safety Barb stated to wash hands often and have a healthy diet.
For Cultural Arts, Connie told of “feather farms” and how ostrich feathers were once used.
For a fundraiser, Barb Bohman assisted co-hostess Deb Greive in a left-right game with winners of flowers Linda Volk and Bonita.
The next meeting is at 6 p.m. May 4 at the adult center.
Club prayer was sung to close.
Smyrna Guys and Gals
The Smyrna Guys and Gals met March 30 at Smyrna Lutheran Church.
The meeting was called to order by Vice President Ali Norton at 7:15 p.m. Those in attendance were Alexis Turner, Mason Burkhart, Alan and Ava Lecher, Alli Norton, Clare Spreckelson, Jon and Henry Spreckelson, Alex and Makayla Tebbe, Alex and Elizabeth Walden, Tristen, Kylie, Emma and Alaina Hostetler, and Claire Mang.
The American Pledge was led by Henry Spreckelson, and the 4H Pledge was led by Clare Spreckelson.
Roll call was conducted by what the members did over Spring Break.
Leader Katie Spreckelson gave the Treasurer's Report, and Alan Lecher gave the Secretary’s Report.
Old Business was for the members to review their project list leader Katie has for accuracy.
New Business was 4-H Fast Blast review, and daily fair schedules were passed out.
Clare gave devotions, teaching us how we should never give up.
As a community service, each member of the club brought items to be placed in nursing home care package bags for the residents of Heritage House and Morning Breeze. With all the items donated, the club was able to make 28 bags.
Demonstrations were given by Alexis on how to make a cloth bunny, Alan on how to make a bubble blowing wand, Ava how to move cans with a PVC pipe and cloth using static, Elizabeth on how to make an origami fish, Makayla on different gymnastics techniques, Mason on how to tie a tie, Claire Mang showed the club different yoga poses, Alli showed the club a T-shirt blanket she made, and the group was able to make their own fabric plate led by Katie Spreckelson. Henry gave fun facts about animals, and Ava led us in hiding and finding an egg for Easter.
The meeting was adjourned to refreshments shared by the Lecher and Burkhart families.
The next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 20 at Smyrna Lutheran Church.
