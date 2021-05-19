DAR met April 26
GREENSBURG – The Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met April 26 at the Decatur County Extension Office. Regent Janet Bedel called the meeting to order with the seven members present participating in the opening ritual, with Vicki Schwering as the Chaplain. Three guests, Nora, Logan, and Jase, were also in attendance.
Janet gave the President General Report telling of events on May 1 which included Law Day and Loyalty Day, plus Janet’s 50th wedding anniversary on that day, too. She also read an article about the National Defense. Secretary Julie Pyland read her report as did treasurer Sharon Mang. Both were approved. Sharon plans to attend the state conference when Ben Stier will be honored as a finalist of the Good Citizen Candidate, along with his mother. Our chapter will honor the candidates of North and South Decatur with a certificate and check at their Honor’s Day programs.
Vicki has volunteered to take care of our chapter scrapbook. Any submissions can be given to her. Diana Springmier has sent cards from our chapter, as needed. Ruth Ainsworth was inducted with the DAR oath of membership by Diana and Sharon on May 16. An article will be put in the paper about this by her niece Cindy Grote, and the info about the reception that will follow.
Julie Pyland has been passionately working on the Call to Honor of the replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier that was at the Farm and Home Building at the Decatur County Fairgrounds from 1 to 7 p.m. May 16. This exhibit was free and open to the public. This is presented by The Exchange Club of Rome, Georgia.
This is the 100th anniversary of the actual tomb/monument at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. We appreciate all the donations that made it possible to bring this replica to Decatur County.
Our election slate for the coming year that was approved: Cindy Beard, Regent; Janet L. Bedel, recording secretary and news reporter; Sharon Mang, Treasurer; Julie Pyland, Registrar; Diana Springmier, corresponding secretary; Vicki Schwering, Chaplain.
Janet noted that the book, The Jamestown Brides, which was noted in American Spirit magazine, is now available at our local library.
Vicki brought delicious chocolate chip cookies made by her husband, fresh fruit, and water for refreshments.
Janet told of her Patriot, Philip Daubenspeck. He served four tours of duty in the Revolutionary War, three being as a substitute. After the war, he was probably a farmer in Kentucky, but he did not survive his second wife; she hit him with a skillet, it is thought. A trial followed, and the nine children with his first wife were taken care of by others in various ways. You never know what will be learned when you delve into a Patriot’s background.
Our next meeting is 1 p.m. Monday, May 24, at the Decatur County Extension Office. Cindy G. and Julie will be co-hostesses. Cindy B. will tell of her Patriot.
DAR is a service organization open to any woman who can prove lineage descent of a patriot who served or fought in the American Revolution. If anyone would like more information about becoming a DAR member, please contact Regent Janet L. Bedel, 812-663-4563, or Registrar Julie Pyland, 1-812-521-2017.
