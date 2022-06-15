Smyrna Guys & Gals
May 31 was the last meeting for the Smyrna Guys & Gals 4-H Club for the year in the large meeting room at the Extension Office.
President Clare Spreckelson called the meeting to order with Claire Mang leading the American pledge. Tristan Hostetler led the 4-H pledge. Members answered roll call by what their favorite animal is. Leader Katie Spreckelson gave the secretary and treasurer's reports.
New business included that fair entry is open for all members to complete. Clare sent a thank you note to John Berkemeier for his gun safety presentation. The Smyrna Lutheran Church fair food stand schedule to work will be forthcoming, and the club again will sponsor the 4-H beef award in memory of Adam Holtkamp.
Health & Safety leader Alan Lecher gave tips on pool/swimming safety. Makayla Tebbe, Fun Fact Finder, gave summer fun facts.
Demonstrations were given by Alaina Hostetler on how to remove a yolk from an egg; Alex Tebbe on how to play steal the bacon; Kylie Hostetler on how to make a messy bun; Makayla Tebbe on how to do a bridge; Tristan Hostetler on how to cut up a peach; Clare Spreckelson on how to make a paper flower from Post It notes; Emma Hostetler on how to do a drop spin; Ady Kreuzman on how to cook different types of beef; Alan Lecher on how to look for a used car; Ava Lecher on how to make an elephant towel.
Prizes were given to members for best attendance to meetings: Alan Lecher, Clare Spreckelson, Claire Mang, Mason Burkhart and Makayla Tebbe.
Prizes were given to members who gave the most demonstrations during the year and these included Clare Spreckelson, Alan Lecher and Claire Mang.
The club's senior members were honored with Alli Norton receiving a personalized tote for being the club's 10 year member in 4-H and of Smyrna Guys & Gals! Kylie Hostetler was honored also for being a senior member, completing 6 years in 4-H and the club.
Refreshments were served by the club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.