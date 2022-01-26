Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers
The Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers met January 19 at the Senior Center for their monthly meeting. President Diann Reisman opened the meeting and led the Club Creed and Pledge to the Flag.
For Devotions, Patsy Harmeyer read a poem titled “Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow” by Edna Messimilla.
Rosemary Schroeder gave the thought of the month, “A bend in the road is not the end of the road unless you fail to make the turn.”
Six members present answered roll call by telling their favorite indoor activity during the cold winter months.
Paulette Duerstock read the minutes from the November meeting as well as the December Christmas Party.
Irene Tebbe gave the Treasurer’s report.
A collection was taken up at the Christmas Party for the Cheer Fund. Our club donated $25 to that fund.
Irene also announced that on January 25 at St. Mary’s a Mass will be offered at 5:30 for our deceased member Mellie Allgeier.
Everyone joined together in singing Happy 100th Birthday to Rosemary Schroeder. Diann pulled up the song of the month, “California Dreamin’, on her phone and we all enjoyed singing it along with the Mamas and the Papas.
Diann reported on upcoming events: The Spring District meeting in Vevay will be March 10. International Night featuring Germany is on March 15 at First Baptist Church. The Decatur County Fair is from July 7 to 13th. Open Class rule booklets are being updated and should be available by the February 7 Council Meeting.
We began discussions on the lesson: The Challenge of Healthy Restaurant Eating and will continue the lesson at our February meeting.
For Health & Safety Theresa Ripperger shared an article on five ways to relieve dry skin.
Diann served a variety of muffins and pumpkin-oat-banana cookies, while Paulette provided apple juice for refreshments.
Diann won the 50/50 drawing.
Our next meeting is at 9:30 a.m. February 16 at the Senior Center.
Zeta Tau
Zeta Tau members met January 12 at Milroy United Methodist Church. Laura Jessup and Suzy Mann had a nice Taco Wednesday meal for the members.
The meeting was opened by President Mary Ann Crisman. Members recited the Opening Verse.
The secretary's and treasurer's reports were accepted.
Carolanna Yager read thank you cards from Amy Reynolds, Speech & Hearing instructor at Milroy Elementary, for the monetary gift; from Miller's Merry Manor for the Christmas gifts for residents; and Julia Holland for the scholarship that Zeta Tau sponsors.
Reports were given by the Standing Committees concerning the chapter's monthly reports. Julie Tackett and Suzy Mann reported the Rush County Nursing homes, Miller's Merry Manor and Flatrock River Lodge, appreciated the Christmas gifts.
Project Reports that concern our fundraisers for the philanthropic projects were stated. Members will be selling butterbraids in March.
Zeta Tau will be hosting the 2022 National Convention. Members are working to make it a fantastic convention. Thanks to Sigma, Greensburg chapter, who will provide the memorial for the convention.
Brags & Complaints provide dollars that are used for our chapter's project. Several gave a dollar or more and reported on happenings in their lives.
Zeta Tau's convention meeting was January 24 at Milroy United Methodist Church.
The meeting concluded after reciting the Psi Iote Closing.
Need a gift? Zeta Tau will order RADA items for you. This fundraiser helps our philanthropic organization assist Rush County!
Our next meeting is at 7 p.m. February 9 at Milroy United Methodist Church with Judy Miller and Julie Tackett as co-hostess.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.