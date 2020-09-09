Zeta Tau
RUSH COUNTY – Zeta Tau chapter members from Milroy – Eleanor Columbe, Mary Ann Crisman, Dana Fussner, Nicki Hall, Carolyn Logsdon, and Andrea Niedenthal – attended the Psi Iota Xi National Convention in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Aug. 14-16, 2020.
Psi Iota Xi meets annually to vote on charitable contributions to be distributed nationally.
The theme for convention was, “Be of Good Cheer – Enriching the Lives of Those About Us Since 1897” and we celebrated the accomplishments of this charitable organization led by Patricia Menge, National President.
Annually, Psi Iota Xi donates nearly $1 millions to art, music, literature, and speech and hearing projects. Zeta Tau chapter, Milroy, raises funds through a Community Calendar, Hallmark Fashion Show, Rada knives, flower project, Butterbraids, That’s My Pan, and Cards for a Cause to contribute to our community through the RCHS Scholarship, Clothe-A-Child, Fine Arts & Speech & Hearing funds for Milroy Elementary educators, PIX Chicks Little Free Libraries in Rush County, and each Milroy Elementary 1st grader with a book at Christmas.
For more information about our local chapter, contact Mary Ann Crisman at 317-709-4006.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.