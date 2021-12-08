Smyrna Guys & Gals
The Smyrna Guys & Gals 4-H Club met November 16 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church/Smyrna.
President Clare Spreckelson called the meeting to order with Claire Mang leading the American pledge. Alex Tebbe led the 4-H pledge.
Roll call was answered by “What is your favorite food combination?”
Members present were Mason Burkhart, Jon, Henry, Leo, and Nolan Spreckelson, Alan Lecher, Clare Spreckelson, Alexis Turner, Alex and Makayla Tebbe, Claire Mang, Elizabeth Walden, Ady Kreuzman, Laykin Carmen and Jack and Henry Dwenger.
The Secretary’s report was read by Clare along with the Treasurer’s report.
New business included handing out the club’s 2021-22 schedule to each family, distributing the new club T-shirts, signing up for Cheer Fund bell ringing Dec. 4, and encouraging members to sign up for scholarships/trips/camps that are offered.
Old business acknowledged Clare and Claire representing the club at the Decatur County 4-H Council’s meeting in November to pick up the club’s Honor Club status.
Health & Safety leader Alan informed the club of safe food handling practices.
Fun Fact Finders Claire, Jack and Makayla shared fun facts on turkeys, ice, squids, and ants – to name a few. Mason gave devotions. Jon showed a model he made, and Leo showed a bowl he had made.
For Community Service the club wrote Christmas cards for the elderly with their picture in the card with interesting facts about them.
Officer Casey Jones then gave the club a wonderful presentation on road safety, driver’s tips, and accident basics. Many questions were asked and answered. Thank you, Officer Jones !
Refreshments were provided by Laykin, Mason and Claire.
The next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. December 14 when the club will be making fruit baskets, caroling, playing their musical instruments, and having their family pizza party with gift card exchange.
