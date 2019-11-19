Night Extension Homemakers Club
The Night Extension Homemakers club met at Morning Breeze for its Nov.6 meeting with six members present. The club was honored to have Martha Moorman, Joan Banks, and Ruth Gruell as guests for the evening. Janet Bedel and Liz Hally were the hostesses.
Linda Weigel, president, opened the meeting with the Creed and the Pledge to the Flag.
Liz read an inspiring prayer, Blessings, and the Thought of the Month. Each member shared about their special blessings. Catherine Mauer led us in “Give Thanks.”
All members enjoyed hearing Martha singing “Our Father.”
Roll Call was taken, and the treasurer’s report was given by Janet B.
Unfinished Business: Linda attended the Decatur County Extension Council meeting on Nov.4, and announced important upcoming dates and events. Our members discussed the highlights and successes from Achievement Night in which the club sponsored. The Night Club and many Decatur County clubs were well represented for the event. Painting the Town and the Ice Cream Bar were just two of the highlights of the evening. (don’t forget to pick up your ceramics at Painting the Town if you haven’t already.)
Our members were proud that Janet Bedel received the Decatur County Extension Homemakers Award.
Also, at the council meeting we were encouraged to promote awareness of L.O.V.E for family (Love, Opioid Awareness, Volunteerism, and Education).
Decatur County Extension Homemakers gave $500 to Operation Christmas Child. This helps in paying for the $9 postage.
Another important event is the Extension annual meeting which will be held at City Hall at 6 p.m. Dec.12 (this date may change).
The Wreaths Across America will be held on Dec. 14 at noon at South Park Cemetery.
Health and Safety: Tips were given on when you should say “yes or no’ when volunteering or helping someone. Saying “yes or no” is about what you want or need.
Cultural Arts: Designs of aprons from past generations were shown. Imagine aprons with blue and white checks with pink cross stitches; aprons of red applique shapes, or rick-rack trim.
Project lesson: Medicines and You: A Guide for Older Adults by Linda. A few tips: Learn about your medicines; talk to health care professionals; and keep a record of your medicines.
The Mystery Box winner was Joan B.
The door prize winner was Martha.
Janet Hagerty won the Price is Right game.
Delicious desserts of vanilla pudding squares with chocolate icing and caramelized grapes were served.
The next meeting will be the Christmas dinner at Cricket Ridge at 6:30. Bernadine Mack and Linda will host the dinner. Please bring a card for your Secret Pal name exchange and a $10 donation. Donations this year will be for Operation Christmas Child and Shop with a Cop.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.