Friends Too Homemakers
Friends Too Homemakers met May 18 at the home of Betty Fold in Greensburg.
The pledge to the flag was led by Sheilah Link. Betty led the Homemakers Creed. Kay Hineman gave devotions from Psalm 36:5-10, All Creatures Great and Small. Dorothy Mahan called the roll "What could you not live without?" followed by reading the secretary's report.
The group sang "Happy Birthday" to Jackie and John Rayichen, and Sheilah gave a treasurer's report. Jean Chandler provided eight baby bibs for the fair.
A celebration of life service and reception was held June 18 for member Ruth Kessler and husband Paul and Hunny Creek Haven near Waldron. We greatly miss them.
September 20 is EH Achievement Night at 5:30 p.m. at Mahoning Valley Camp.
Several other items were discussed by President Diane Roell-Paris, who presented an excellent video/PowerPoint for the EH state Homemakers recognizing Rush County.Discussion was held of possible outings for the group.
Delicious refreshments were served by Betty.
There was no June meeting.
The Wednesday, July 20, outing was a luncheon at Ertel's Winery followed by a visit to Weberding's Wood Carving Shop in Batesville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.