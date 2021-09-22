50 Extension Homemakers
The 50 Extension Homemakers met at 1 p.m. September 15 at First Baptist Church.
Isabelle Royse, president, called the meeting to order followed by the pledges.
Juanita Israel gave devotions entitled “Time with Daddy.”
For cultural arts, Judy Kessens showed us a doggy bridal cape she made for her daughter’s dog. We also examined several pair of boy’s shorts Juanita made for the Operation Christmas Child boxes.
We sang “Happy Birthday” to Ruth Smith.
Ruth read the Thought of the Month, “Being a mother is the most important job in the world. Being a grandmother is the most fun.”
Roll call was answered by seven members and one guest, Lucinda Israel, stating how many children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren we have.
We read the Song of the Month and listened to the tune on Lucinda’s cell phone.
Juanita Israel read the secretary’s report for August, and in Bertha Head’s absence we determined a treasurer’s report.
For old business, Isabelle mentioned that Achievement Night is October 13. We need to give $5 for door prizes.
Isabelle read the list of potential lesson titles, and we decided to do all eight of them. She will pick up the materials.
We filled in more of our program booklets and will leave the remainder until more members are present.
For new business, we were asked to be thinking about our annual Christmas party.
Isabelle read a letter from Dearborn County Retired Teachers with newspaper pictures showcasing their sewing projects for Operation Christmas Child boxes. Three of our Decatur County ladies were included in the picture since they went down there to collect items for our boxes.
Deloris Tays gave the health and safety lesson by reminding us of good health and safety tips.
Following the Club Prayer, Ruth gave the lesson, “Eat, Play, Grow: Creative Cooking with Kids.”
Isabelle served cheesecake, nuts, and crackers for dessert.
Ruth will be hostess on October 20 at the Extension Office, and Connie will have the health and safety lesson.
Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers
The Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers met at 11:30 a.m. September 15 at Rebecca Park for their monthly meeting and pitch-in picnic.
Following the meal, President Diann Reisman opened the meeting leading the Club Creed and Pledge to the Flag.
For Devotions Irene Tebbe read the Prayer of St. Francis.
Rosemary Schroeder gave the thought of the month, “Being a mother is the most important job in the world. Being a grandmother is the most fun.”
Roll Call found six members present answering the question “How many children and grandchildren (and great-grandchildren) do you have?”
Paulette Duerstock read the minutes of the August meeting and Irene Tebbe gave the Treasurer’s report.
All joined in singing the song of the month, “Be True to Your School” by the Beach Boys.
Paulette reported on the Fall District meeting that was held August 24 in Lawrenceburg.
Money was collected for those making reservations for Achievement Night on October 13 at St. Mary’s.
The Madison District Retreat planned for Sept. 23 has been canceled due to the low number of reservations. The Madison District Spring meeting is being planned for March 10, 2022 in Switzerland County.
For Health & Safety, Theresa Ripperger encouraged us all to take safety precautions and get the Covid booster shot when it becomes available.
For cultural arts Diann said that if you’re chopping a lot of onions, you can get the smell off your hands and fingers by rubbing your skin with a stainless steel ladle or lid. She said it really works!
Irene Tebbe won the 50/50.
Our next meeting is at 9:30 a.m. October 15 at the Senior Center.
