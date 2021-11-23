Linger Awhile Homemakers
Five members of the Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers met Nov. 17 at the Greensburg Senior Center for their regular monthly meeting.
Vice president Patsy Harmeyer opened the meeting leading the Creed and Pledge to the Flag. For Devotions, Irene Tebbe read a prayer titled “Living in Appreciation” from the Christophers. Rosemary Schroeder gave the thought of the month, “Patience is not simply the ability to wait – it’s how we behave while we’re waiting, by Joyce Meyer.
Roll Call was taken by answering the question, ”Will you be hosting a Thanksgiving get-together or attending one elsewhere?” We recited the Song of the Month, “Ragged Old Flag” by Johnny Cash. Paulette Duerstock read the minutes from the September meeting and Irene Tebbe gave the Treasurer’s report.
Patsy reported on the Nov. 1 Council meeting. Those in attendance enjoyed a very informative presentation by Diana Parish on alpaca farming; a demonstration on preparing spaghetti squash and its health benefits; and a paper mache artwork piece using diluted glue and a paper Christmas napkin. International Night will be on March 15, 2022, at the First Baptist Church featuring the country of Germany.
For Health & Safety we were all reminded to get the flu shot as well as the Covid booster vaccine.
For Cultural Arts, Patsy brought in newspapers from the 100th anniversary edition of the Greensburg Daily News.
We will take up a collection for the Cheer Fund at our next meeting which will be our Christmas Party at 12:30 p.m. December 10 at The Beach.
Friends Too Homemakers
The Friends Too Homemakers Club met Nov. 17 in the Laughlin Park shelter house in Rushville.
President Diane Roell Paris opened the meeting with Jean Chandler leading the pledge to the flag and Dorothy Mahan leading the Homemakers Creed.
For the inspirational moment Kay Hineman called the roll with one’s favorite Thanksgiving food and then read the secretary’s minutes.
Diane expressed the need to elect a new treasurer due to the passing of good friend, club treasurer, Ruth Kessler. Sheilah Link was unanimously elected. Two names will appear for the treasurer’s office: Sheilah Link and Diane Roell Paris. Diane reported she sent a check from funds collected to Triple “R” Equine Rescue Ranch in memory of Ruth Kessler. Jean graciously had the 40th anniversary mugs made for everyone. Thank you so much, Jean. A donation will be made to the Big Flat Rock Christian Church in memory of Jean’s husband, Joe, who passed away Oct. 24, 2021.
Several attended the trip on Oct. 13 to Cambridge City. They enjoyed the food at Lakeview Restaurant and the antique shops there and in Centerville.
The county clubs are asked to help a needy family of 4 girls and 1 newborn son with Christmas gifts. Kay volunteered a baby quilt she made. Others volunteered gifts to be given to Diane by Dec. 6.
A Holiday Workshop will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 4 at the Rushville Library sponsored by the library and Purdue Extension Rush County.
Riley Hospital is in need of no-sew fleece blankets. The club has decided to get together at 9 a.m. Dec. 15 in the shelter house at Laughlin Park in Rushville to make some. Everyone needs to bring 2 yards of fleece fabric, scissors, and a tape measure. Several are bringing breakfast brunch foods for everyone. Anyone is welcome to join us.
In closing, refreshments were served by Jackie Rayichen, Dorothy Mahan and Diane Paris for all to enjoy.
Smyrna Guys & Gals 4-H
Officers of the Smyrna Guys & Gals 4-H Club met November 6 for the planning of the upcoming club year. Ideas of community service and different presentations were discussed.
Those in attendance were President Clare Spreckelson, Devotion leader Mason Burkhart, Health & Safety leader Alan Lecher, Fun Fact Finders Claire Mang & Makayla Tebbe, Recreation leader Alex Tebbe, and member Ava Lecher.
Leaders Katie Spreckelson and Christy Norton assisted with the planning.
Lone Tree Chapter DAR
The Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met Monday afternoon, October 25 in the small conference room of the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library. As the ladies arrived, many brought items for New Directions for our Day of Service Project. Regent Cindy Beard welcomed the 11 ladies present including Marilyn Hadler, a prospective member. Two children, Nora and Logan Mang, were also present. The Opening Ritual was done by Cindy B. and Chaplain Vicki Schwering, with members responding. Betsy Moll led us in the singing of the Star Spangled Banner.
Treasurer Sharon Mang gave her report, and will be following up with any member not having paid their dues yet. She read correspondence from Ben Stier, our Good Citizen South Decatur High School candidate from last year. Also, she read a letter from Gretchen Wooldridge that was sent with her dues. A budget prepared by Sharon was approved as presented. Thanks to Sharon for printing the program books again this year for our chapter.
Corresponding Secretary Diana Springmier told of cards that she has sent in recent months. Our chapter sent a get well/recovery card to Cpl. Kelsee Lainhart.
We have applications that Registrar Julie Pyland is helping the prospective members with any completion details and signatures.
Cindy B. read the President General’s Report about getting back to DAR business after the pandemic was at its height, and to look at the CAA for a guide. She showed the American Spirit magazine that all were to have received commemorating the 20th Anniversary issue of the magazine For the National Defense report, Cindy B. told of the National Day of Deployment on October 26th, which honors the military deployed around the globe. The Veteran’s Day Poppy Remembrance Day is November 11th.
For Minute Moments, Sharon did American Heritage for the Halloween Celtic Festivals. Vicki told for American history of the 100th Anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery.
Cindy B. received a packet from the Southern District meeting. Included was information telling that the State Conference is May 13-15, 2022. An information sheet for the 2023 Indiana DAR Photo Contest was available. The DAR Veteran’s Committee is selling clothing, and this information was made available, as well. The Indiana DAR Reading List for 2021-22 was given to the ladies should they choose to participate.
Julie and Sharon are working on the Celebrate America 250 looking at Patriot Record sheets for Revolutionary War Veterans buried in Decatur County. Per John Pratt, the bicentennial parade will be in June 2022. This will be a Decatur County bicentennial celebration, not just for Greensburg.
Sharon reported that the DAR Good Citizen information has been sent to Greensburg High School, plus North Decatur and South Decatur High Schools. It needs to be returned by the Friday before Thanksgiving so interested students need to be contacting their guidance offices soon for this information to have it completed in time. The award recipient chosen from each high school in Decatur County will receive a $150 monetary amount.
Julie had her decorated red vehicle in the Decatur County 4th of July parade and the Crack Away Daze parade at New Point in September representing our chapter. Julie had a table at the event in New Point with DAR information sheets to give to interested ladies. Also, Constitution Week display posters were prepared by some of our DAR ladies, organized by Julie, and put on display at places in the county in September.
Afghanistan Refugee donations were taken to the library a few weeks ago. Our chapter will again be preparing Christmas cards for residents in nursing homes this year. Ladies volunteered to help with this, and Julie will be getting this organized to do. If anyone would still like to help, give her a call.
Our chapter will be purchasing 10 wreaths for Wreaths Across America. We had a discussion as to where these will be placed this year in Decatur County.
For our program, Sharon told about her Patriot Michael Tullis. She said that he was a dirt poor farmer when he joined the Virginia Regiment to go fight, get money, and eventually own land. He was an honest, sober, and upstanding citizen. He was a security body guard for George Washington, and eventually moved to Franklin County, Indiana to farm and to raise his large family after his service. He is buried in Franklin County.
Janet Bedel and Vicki brought refreshments of Halloween cookies, Rice Krispies Treats, cookies made by Vicki’s husband John, Halloween candy, fruit, dip, and drinks.
Our next meeting will be at 1 p.m . Monday, December 13, at the home of Barbara Reiger. She will have the program and share the history of her home. Diana will help with refreshments. Minute Moments will be about the American Indian by Linda Volk, and the American flag by Julie. Cindy B. will send an email with directions to Barb’s home.
DAR is a service organization open to any woman who can prove lineage descent of a Patriot who served or fought in the American Revolution. If anyone would like more information about becoming a DAR member, please contact Regent Cindy Beard, 812-663-6244, or Registrar Julie Pyland, 1-812-521-2017.
Clinton Club Homemakers
Clinton Club Extension Homemakers met on November 2 at Mancino’s. Everyone ordered food and ate before we began our meeting. It was very busy at Mancino’s due to a fundraiser being held there that evening.
Donna Flint was our hostess for the evening and provided treats of a cupcake, seasoned crackers and candy for each member. To open the meeting, President Barb Bohman presented a lovely bouquet of flowers to Regina Osborn to thank her for 36 years of service as club reporter and secretary, starting in 1973. Bonita Hellmich will be our new club secretary.
Members present included: Barb Bohman, Deb Greiwe, Pam Blasdel, Nancy Derheimer, Linda Volk, Regina Osborn, Betty Chadwell, Donna Flint, Marilyn Davis, Bonita Hellmich, guest-Rita Hellmich, and Connie Fruchtnicht. Rita Hellmich is joining Clinton Club. Birthdays and anniversaries were announced and we sang to the members celebrating. For the club fundraiser, Donna sold tickets for a prize drawing. The winner was Rita Hellmich.
International Night was discussed. Modern Trends and Club 53 are hosting. It will be held March 15, 2022, at First Baptist Church. The speaker will be Brian Jones and he will be taking us to Germany for the evening.
Our Clinton Club Christmas party is at 6 p.m. December 7 at Marilyn Davis’ home. If you wish to participate, bring a $5 grab bag gift with you. We are looking for someone to host the January meeting.
For Cultural Arts, Connie Fruchnicht read “The Lady in Pants.”
Donating money to a family in the community that needs help was brought up for discussion. Linda Volk motioned that we choose a family that needs help and donate $200, and Reggie Osborn seconded the motion. This will be taken care of before Christmas.
We kept our meeting shorter due to how busy it was at Mancino’s. The meeting was adjourned quickly by Barb Bohman.
