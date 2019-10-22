Fifty Extension Homemakers
The Fifty Extension Homemakers met Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. at Ruth Smith’s home. Isabelle Royse called the meeting to order followed by the Creed and Pledge to the American Flag. Ruth gave devotions from the Upper Room entitled “A Way Out,” then read an article entitled “Faith, Farming, and Family.” For cultural arts she showed us a pipe cleaner pumpkin she made in Girl Scouts and several Victrola records that were her mother’s. The Thought of the Month was read by Deloris Tays, and we sang the Song of the Month, “Christopher Columbus Song,” to the tune of “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
Juanita Israel read the secretary’s report. Ten members and one guest, Marilyn Hadler (a home extension member of East Cliff Neighbors in Columbus) , answered roll all at one time by stating the names of Christopher Columbus’ ships, then by individually stating something they remembered about Christopher Columbus or Columbus Day. We had quite a variety of informative answers. Juanita gave the treasurer’s report for Bertha Head.
We calculated points for Merit Awards, fair workers and exhibitors (13), attended Retreat (9), attended Achievement Night (9). Isabelle complimented Juanita for presenting the Memorial program at Achievement Night. Everyone expressed their enjoyment of the meeting, and of course, the painting of fall ceramics. We worked on the by-laws which Juanita will retype. We will revisit them at our November meeting; and hopefully, finalize them.
Isabelle noted that the fair recipe books are ready to pick up. If anyone wants an extra one, the cost is $3. Whenever the date is set for planting daffodils at the hospital, Patti Leitgabel and Tonia Schofield expressed willingness to help.
Juanita gave a health and safety lesson in Viola’s absence. She summarized from the Fall issue of Franciscan HEALTH, “The Power of Prevention…an Ounce of Prevention Is Worth a Pound of Cure.” Nutrition, exercise, no tobacco use, no alcholol/drug use, no sun/tanning booths/radon exposure, can help prevent many kinds of cancers.
Everyone sang the Club Prayer, and Mary Alice Smith gave the lesson on “A Five-Step Approach to Alleviating Farm Stress.” This proved to be an interesting topic since Mary Alice interjected her own farming story, and many others added other experiences. Marilyn and Mary Alice received the door prizes since they drew the special foods slips, apple and kale. Ruth served crackers, cake, and Parfait Pie, a recipe cut by her mother from the newspaper long ago. She showed us the original clipping which was submitted by Mrs. Richard Wallpe of the St. Maurice Community Club in 1970.
At the Nov. 20 meeting, we will meet at the First Baptist Church at 1 p.m. with Celia Grise as hostess. Ruthann Robertson will give the health and safety lesson, and Juanita will do the program lesson. We are to bring ideas for planning our Christmas party.
Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers
The Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers met at the home of Theresa Ripperger on Oct. 16 for their regular monthly meeting. President Diann Reisman opened the meeting leading the Club Creed and Pledge to the Flag. For Devotions Theresa read a poem titled “I Said a Prayer for You Today”. Alberta McQueen read the Thought of the Month – “Believe in Yourself. Wish for the stars and moon. Dare to dream without limits.” Seven members present answered Roll Call by naming the 3 ships Christopher Columbus sailed with to the new world in 1492; the Nina, Pinta and Santa Maria. All members joined in singing the Song of the Month “Christopher Columbus Song”, to the tune of the “Battle Hymn of the Republic”. Happy Birthday was sung for Paulette Duerstock and Diann Reisman, and Happy Anniversary was sung for Rosemary Schroeder. Paulette read the minutes from the September meeting and Irene Tebbe gave the Treasurer’s report.
Pop tabs were collected for Ronald McDonald House and Diann will turn them in to the Extension Office. Six of our members attended Achievement Night on Oct. 15. The theme was “Paint the Town” hosted by the Night Extension Club. The dinner was delicious and the sundae bar was a real treat! For many of us it was our first experience at painting pottery and we can’t wait to get our pieces back after they’ve been fired. Janet Bedel was awarded the honor of Homemaker of the Year. We thank the Night Extension Club for a very enjoyable evening.
The Homemakers will have a Council meeting on Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Extension Office.
For Health & Safety, Theresa read an article titled “Silence your Joint Pain with Turmeric”. Patsy Harmeyer lead the project lesson – “A Healthy Brain: Use it or Lose It”. Regular use of “brain stimulating activities” is actually building a healthier brain. Try a new and challenging skill such as learning a new language or have a friend teach you a new card game, maybe Sudoku or crossword puzzles or even learn to play a musical instrument. Really anything you find to be intellectually challenging is likely causing the growth of a strong and healthy brain.
For cultural arts Theresa showed us a large framed wedding portrait of her parents wedding. This picture was painted in black & white by her nephew from a small photograph, and the frame was crafted by Theresa’s brother.
The meeting closed with singing the Club Prayer. The 50/50 was won by Diann. For refreshments Theresa served delicious apple cake and hot apple cider. Rosemary and Diann brought along a bushel of fresh picked pears for the members to take home and enjoy. Our next meeting will be on Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the home of Alberta McQueen.
Smyrna Guys & Gals 4-H
The first Smyrna Guys & Gals 4-H meeting was conducted Oct. 15 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Smyrna at 7 p.m. Election of officers were as follows: President-Jane Spreckelson, Vice president-Emily Burkhart, Secretary-Alexis Turner, Devotion leader-Clare Spreckelson, Health & Safety leader-Makayla Tebbe, Fun Fact Finder-Alan and Ava Lecher, and Recreation leader-Jon Spreckelson. The American flag was led by Mason Burkhart and the 4-H pledge by Clare. Roll call was answered by what members enjoyed over the summer. Those in attendance were Jane and Clare, Emily and Mason, Alan and Ava, Jon and Henry Spreckelson, Alex and Makayla Tebbe, Alexis, and Alli Norton. Secretary and treasurer reports were given by Leader Katie Spreckelson. For New Business it was applauded that the club held a two day concession stand at the Ripley Co. fairgrounds for an open Boer Goat show the end of September. Profits were made available. It is time to register online for 4-H--please do. Dues were collected. Ideas for community service and field trips were discussed. The 2019-2020 meeting schedule will be distributed at the next meeting which will be Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. at the church. For Old Business members were thanked for their participation at the 2019 Decatur County Fair by working at the Smyrna Food stand. The meeting ended with members enjoying ice cream and toppings with cookies.
