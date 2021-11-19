Night Extension Homemakers
The Night Extension Homemakers Club met November 3 at the Greensburg Adult Center with Joan Greiwe and Linda Weigel as hostesses. Although only four of our members were in attendance, we had a bountiful meeting with discussions and presentations. President Linda led us in the Homemakers Creed and then the Pledge to the American Flag. For inspiration, we repeated the Hail Mary for the veterans. The Thought of the Month was given by Joan.
Roll call was answered by all telling of their plans for Thanksgiving, which included going here, there, and yonder. Joan’s 56th wedding anniversary is later this month, and we sang good wishes to her and Dale for this. Linda said the verses to the “Ragged Old Flag” as Johnny Cash had done. Member Catherine now has a different phone number for contacting her, and this phone number was given.
Janet Bedel gave the treasurer’s report, and all present gave $10 for our Christmas charity. This included Loretta Macyauski, Janet, Linda, and Joan. We decided to give an equal amount to Santa’s Heroes in memory of member Liz Hally who passed earlier this year, plus to the Cheer Fund. The donations will be sent soon when we have donations from those members not present, if they decide to participate. Christmas charity donations can be sent to Janet. Linda and Joan will do an audit of the treasurer’s reports after the first of the year.
Janet attended the Homemakers Council meeting earlier in the week and gave a report on the topics discussed, plus suggestions for the Open Class exhibits at the fair. Janet was honored at the recent Achievement Night for 50 years of membership in the Homemakers. Since Janet had the Homemakers President’s Plaque to be updated with Marilyn Davis’s name and years as county president to be done in 5 year increments, she showed it to the ladies for Cultural Arts before taking it to Kramer Kreations later in the week to be updated. Marilyn has been president since 2007.
Health and Safety thoughts were given by Linda to get your flu vaccines, plus wash your hands often. It was suggested that we increase our mystery box contribution to $2 to help our treasury, as we have fewer members attending now and have not had as many meetings these past several months. This will be voted on in December and would start on January 1 if it is decided to do this. Joan won the mystery box this month.
The lesson on Reducing Spending for Special Occasions and Holidays was presented by Joan. She mentioned various ways to enjoy the special events during the year without breaking the bank, what makes these events memorable, and to add up the year’s expenses for special events to see what is actually spent. Joan also had a game entitled Funny 5-A-Day Quiz that we enjoyed doing together. All chose a prize. Janet’s number was the one that Joan had noted for winning the door prize.
Our next gathering will be a change of date to Tuesday, December 14, at 6 p.m. at The Big Sky Steak and Spirits Restaurant in Greensburg for our Christmas party and meal. Hostesses will be Linda and Joan.
