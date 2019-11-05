Lone Tree Chapter of the D.A. R
The Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met Oct. 28 at the Greensburg-Decatur County Public Library with Julie Pyland, hostess, and Anne Mills, co-hostess.
The nine members present introduced themselves, along with Vicki Schwering, prospective member, Peggy Bostic our State DAR Registrar, plus Claire and Nora Mang. We were happy to see Marge Hunter at the meeting.
Regent Janet Bedel opened the meeting with the DAR Opening Ritual which included the Pledge to the American Flag, the American’s Creed, Preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America, singing of the Star Spangled Banner, and the Indiana DAR Flag Salute. Ruth Widau served as chaplain in the absence of our chapter chaplain. Sharon Mang read the President General’s Message from the American Spirit magazine about the wearing of the color purple for domestic violence prevention. Also, gave the National Defense Report about 4 military working dogs that are being honored on U.S. postage stamps.
The secretary’s report was given by secretary, Julie, and the treasurer’s report by Sharon. Diana Springmier, corresponding secretary, will send appropriate cards to members and others if she is aware of needs. Members enjoyed seeing and reading the September meeting write-up in the newspaper after it not being done for a few years now. Also, Janet shared the write-up she completed for the Indiana DAR History project that is done every 12 years.
Needs of the Agape Center will be made known to Cindy Beard by Betsy Moll and/or Linda Volk, and she will email the ladies later this month. Items can be brought to our December Holiday Brunch, if you desire to do this. Also, still be thinking about additional service projects we can do. We will not be having a military adoptee, for now.
On Monday, Dec. 16, we are asked to meet at the Sand Creek Cemetery by the driveway to St. Mary’s Church from State Road 421, for the placement of the beautiful greenery wreaths with the bright red bows on seven graves of Revolutionary War soldiers/patriots through the Wreaths Across American program being organized by Leslie Thackery. We are to be there at 9:30 a.m., weather permitting. Sharon will get the wreaths at 9:15 a.m., so be on time. The other three wreaths we purchased will be placed at the Old Rossburg Cemetery, at Kingston Cemetery, and one will already be placed at the only Revolutionary War Soldier’s grave at South Park Cemetery on Dec. 14. Many other wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves at South Park and St. Mary’s Cemeteries.
We were honored to have the State Registrar Peggy Bostic of Greenwood, who has Decatur County connections at Adams, attend our meeting. She was introduced by our Chapter Registrar Ruth Widau. Peggy told of the recent Fall Forum that she had attended in Indianapolis. She was very informative, delightful, and shared various ideas for prospective memberships and applications. Julie has volunteered to be on a Genie team, and will assist Ruth with lineage research for prospective members. Peggy shared ideas and projects that her chapter does, too. Many thanks to Ruth for making the arrangements for Peggy to come.
Ann provided delicious refreshments for all to enjoy.
DAR is a service organization open to any woman who can prove lineage descent of a patriot who served or fought in the American Revolution. If anyone would like more information about becoming a DAR member, please contact Janet Bedel, 812-663-4563.
The Lone Tree Chapter was organized on June 7, 1907.
Our next meeting will be a Christmas Holiday Brunch on Saturday, Dec. 7, 11:30 a.m., at the home of Diana Springmier. We can bring Agape needs, service and volunteer hours for a report that is to be done soon, and tell or show of Christmas past remembrances such as a toy, book, decoration, or memory from your childhood. The committee will be Lois Laskowski, Betsy Moll, Diana, and Janet. We will not be having a formal meeting in December, and there will not be a November meeting, nor a January meeting.
