Union Progressive Farmers
The Union Progressive Farmers met for the last meeting of the year on June 21.
There were eight members present at the meeting.
The meeting was called to order and we discussed upcoming 4-H projects and deadlines. 4-H books were passed out to the families.
Cass Leisure gave a demonstration on how to tie a fishing knot.
Everyone in the group gave health and safety tips.
The meeting was adjourned and refreshments were served.
Smyrna Guys & Gals
June 23 was the last meeting of the 4-H year for Smyrna Guys & Gals 4-H Club.
President Anna Burkhart called the meeting to order at the Spreckelson's house.
American pledge was led by Mason Burkhart, and the 4-H pledge was led by Jon Spreckelson.
Roll call was answered by telling the group your favorite summer activity. Those in attendance were Alli Norton, Anna and Mason, Makayla Tebbe, Henry and Jon Spreckelson, Clare Spreckelson, and Tristan, Alaina, Emma and Kylie Hostetler. We had 10 family members to share in the end of the year Family Fun Cookout Celebration!
Leader Katie Spreckelson gave the last secretary's report and current treasurer's report.
New business included reminding members of the new daily fair schedule in the last 4-H email, that the 2019-2020 Honor Club application has been turned in, and a thank you note was being passed to sign thanking Smyrna Lutheran Church for their continued support and use of their facility for our meetings.
Old business was that the church will be holding their Ice Cream Social in August or September, there is a sign up for the fair food stand members are expected to help with, and that the club would annually sponsor the Breed Chair for Crossbreds (cattle) at the 4-H Fair in memory of Adam Holtkamp.
Devotion leader Clare gave the blessing before a delicious arrangement of food for the cookout. Master Chef Mike Spreckelson grilled hamburgers, hot dogs and brats.
After eating, members played several games and enjoyed the plethora of animals at the Spreckelson farm.
We honored members - Clare Spreckelson for perfect attendance and having the most demonstrations, Claire Mang for being the most enthusiastic, and outgoing 8-year member Anna Burkhart. Ceramics and Photography are Anna's favorite projects. Her most memorable 4-H time was planting flowers at the May meetings for community businesses. She plans to attend the University of Indianapolis majoring in nursing. Thanks, Anna, for your positive attitude and helping the younger members!
