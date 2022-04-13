The Friends Too Homemakers Club enjoyed an outing on Wednesday, March 23, beginning with a delicious 11:00 a.m. luncheon at Lil’ Charlie’s in Batesville.
Then they took a tour of Three Points Fiber Mill near Sunman. The tour was conducted by the owner Mike Christin. The mill is a small, family owned and operated semi-worsted fiber processing mill specializing in alpaca, sheep’s wool, and angora goat fiber. It is a custom fiber processing mill that produces yarn, roving, batts, and felted fabric for small farms across the country. Near the end of the tour a tornado warning was issued that caused concern.
Richard Mahan was a guest.
The next get together is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at Clifty Creek Alpaca Farm with President Diane Roell-Paris. Diane will demonstrate a lesson on how she works with alpaca fiber, spins it into yarn, and how she weaves. Anyone is welcome to join us.
For more information, contact Diane at 317-695-8038.
Information provided
