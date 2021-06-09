Zeta Tau Chapter of Psi Iota Xi
The Milroy chapter of Psi Iota Xi, Zeta Tau, met May 12 at the Ole Rooste Restaurant in Connersville. Mary Ann Crisman and Carolanna Yager arranged the event. Eighteen of 21 members were present and one guest from the Iota Phi chapter.
President Mary Ann Crisman called the meeting to order. After the reciting of the opening verse, roll call was held.
Nicki Hall, treasurer, reported the current status of funds and projects. Corresponding Secretary Carolanna Yager passed out information from the Rush County Community Fund, Paws for a Cause, and the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.
Rush County Little Free Libraries have reading material for all ages. The community is invited to take a book, leave a book. Zeta Tau is proud to have provided these to our community.
Project reports were given. The 2022 Milroy Community Calendar is being prepared. Andrea Niedenthal has some Cards for a Cause available, each costing $30. All are quality cards. If anyone would like to purchase, contact a member.
Several members will be attending the 2021 National Convention in Louisville, Kentucky. Our chapter will have a 2022 invitation video, paper invitation, and parting gift for attendees. Our own Andrea Niedenthal will become the 2022 National President.
Brags and Complaints were stated with members paying a dollar. This money will be used for a Zeta Tau event. Several gave some brags about happenings in their lives.
The next meeting is Wednesday, July 14, with host Eleanor Columbe and co-host Lisa Switzer.
The final business was the PIX closing which was recited.
Information provided
