The Night Extension Homemaker’s Club
The Night Extension Homemaker’s Club held its March meeting at the home of Janet Hagerty with Janet Bedel co-hosting. Seven members were present.
Vice President Cathy Fogle opened the meeting with the Creed and the Pledge to the Flag.
The inspiration, “The Irish Blessing Prayer,” was led by Hagerty.
Janet Bedel read the FAST prayer from the church bulletin.
Song of the Month leader, Catherine Mauer, led members in singing, “It’s Not Easy Bein’ Green”(Kermit the Frog).
Then, Secretary Bessie Ploeger gave the February’s Report followed by the Treasurer’s Report.
Upcoming dates/events were discussed: Members paid club dues, and they made reservations for International Night. The International Night program ended up being called off because of COVID-19.
The Decatur County 4–H Fair is the week of July 9 to 15, 2020. Members voted to give donations for two 4-H plagues to be given at the fair. Open Class Fair books were handed out. Be sure to sign up soon for the times you want to volunteer at the Open Class entries as well as your club volunteering to work at the Farm and Home building.
Members filled out their March and December 2020/2021 program book pages.
The club’s official election of officers will take place in April.
Health and Safety: Wash your hands and use hand sanitizers. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth as much as possible.
Janet B. gave the lesson on “Identity Theft.” Steps to avoid are giving out personal information, protect your credit cards, look over credit report and bank accounts, and destroy all papers that carry personal information.
Cultural Arts: Luella Lecher, one of our charter members, recently passed away. Club members honored her with thoughts, memories, and recognition for being a friend and leader in our club (as well as part of the Decatur County Extension Homemakers). Pictures of past meetings and the 2014 Scrapbook were displayed and handed out by Loretta Macyauski. A donation in memory of Luella was given to the March of Dimes and Hospice.
St.Patrick game winners were Bessie and Catherine.
Angel Cake Delight and Irish coffee were served.
Catherine Mauer won the Mystery Box, and Joan Greiwe won the hostess prize.
Our next meeting is at 6:30 p.m. April 1 at the Decatur County Extension Office with Janet B. and Liz Hally hosting. The lesson, “Your Grandchild’s Mental Health,” will be given by Janet H.
