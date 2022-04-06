Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution
The Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met March 28 at the Greensburg Adult Center. Ten members were present, along with three Good Citizen candidates with their parents. Regent Cindy Beard welcomed all present, then we had refreshments to start the evening.
Refreshments were provided by Cindy Grote and Linda Volk. This included charcuterie boats/boards made by Cindy and her daughter Anna, plus decorated cupcakes. Water and tea were provided by Linda on the beautifully set serving table with a floral centerpiece.
Cindy B. asked the high school students to lead us in the Pledge to the American flag. Betsy Moll led us in singing the Star Spangled Banner. The DAR Opening Ritual was led by Cindy B. and Chaplain Vicki Schwering with members responding.
Sharon Mang, our chapter DAR Good Citizen chairperson, told us that the Good Citizen Award and Scholarship program is one of the oldest and most respected student recognition programs in the United States and started in 1934. It honors high school seniors who demonstrate the qualities of being a good citizen of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. The students honored this year are Trevor Newby of South Decatur High School, Lydia Acra of Greensburg High School, and Kenzie Ogden of North Decatur High School. Each of these seniors will receive a DAR Good Citizen pin, certificate, and a wallet recognition card, plus a check from our chapter that will be presented at the Honors Day Program at the end of the school year. Thanks to Sharon for all she does to make this possible.
Sharon gave the treasurer’s report. Recording secretary Janet L. Bedel gave the February secretary’s report. These reports were approved. Corresponding secretary Diana Springmier has sent birthday cards. Registrar Julie Pyland told about the supplemental Patriot information that she is doing and the different ways this can be done.
The President General’s Message was taken from the recent DAR newsletter by Cindy B. For National Defense; she said that March 29 is National Vietnam War Veteran’s Day and told about POW bracelets from the Vietnam War that several remembered having. We need constant vigilance for cybersecurity at all times, especially for online accounts, and need to change passwords often.
A Minute Moment was given by Cindy B. saying that March is Women in History Month. She paid honor to recently passed Madeleine K. Albright, the first to serve as Secretary of State. A State Conference update was given, and two names will be sent to the state for delegates who could vote at the business session.
Linda gave an update on the Bicentennial tours. We hope to be able to help John Pratt with the home tours this fall. Thank you notes can be written for upcoming Honor Flight participants. We will be recognizing the local high school graduates from our county that are going into the military with a card from our chapter.
Julie has planned a Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event on Thursday, April 28, from 2 to 5 p.m., at the Greensburg Adult Center. A book will be presented to the veterans that attend. Posters will be placed at various locations about this event that is free for veterans to attend. We will have chapter volunteers there to help that afternoon. Julie can be contacted with questions at 1-812-521-2017 or lonetreechapterdar@gmail.com.
Correspondence has been received by Cindy B. from Allen Manning of the Sons of the American Revolution Chapter at Madison. A Fall Conference and Patriot Grave Marking is being planned. More details will be announced as they are determined by the SAR.
Our next meeting is at 1 p.m. Monday, April 25, at the Greensburg Historical Society Museum. Anyone interested in knowing more about the DAR is welcome to attend. This being our chapter’s 115th anniversary year, we will be doing things for that as well.
DAR is a service organization open to any woman who can prove lineage descent of a Patriot who served or fought in the American Revolution. If anyone he would like more information about becoming a DAR member, please contact Regent Cindy Beard, 812-663-6244, or Registrar Julie Pyland, 1-812-521-2017.
