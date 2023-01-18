Zeta Tau
On Wednesday, January 11, Zeta Tau members met at Milroy United Methodist Church for a chapter monthly meeting. Judy Miller and Lisa Switzer provided a warm meal for the members. Fifteen of 19 members were present.
The meeting was opened by President Angie Fette. Members recited the Opening Verse. The secretary’s and treasurer’s reports were accepted.
Reports were given by the Standing Committees concerning the chapter’s monthly reports. Publicity chair Eleanor Columbe stated that the report for the December meeting was sent to the Daily News and the chapter’s Facebook page.
Project Reports that concern our fundraisers for the philanthropic projects were stated. A new idea for our chapter was shared which members were interested in doing.
Brags and Complaints provide dollars that are used for our chapter’s project. Several gave a dollar or more and reported on happenings in their lives.
Our next meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 8, at Milroy United Methodist Church with Laura Jessup as hostess and Mary Ann Crismon as co-hostess for the evening.
The meeting concluded after reciting the Psi Iote Closing.
NEED A GIFT? Zeta Tau will order RADA items for you. This fundraiser helps our philanthropic organization assist Rush County!
