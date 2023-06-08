50 Extension Homemakers
The 50 Extension Homemakers met at 1 p.m. May 17 at the Extension Office.
Isabelle Royse, president, called the meeting to order followed by the creed and pledge. Becky Hadler, hostess, offered devotions by reading “I Believe,” emphasizing that faith is important. For cultural arts, she showed us an old Sunday School devotional clipped and saved by her mother.
Ann Stagge read the Thought of the Month, “Your words are windows to your heart.” Bertha Head led in the Song of the Month, “Back Home Again in Indiana.” Roll call was answered by eight members stating whether or not they have attended the Indianapolis 500 Race. We sang “Happy Birthday to Deloris Tays and Ann.
Juanita Israel read the secretary’s report for April, and Bertha gave a treasurer’s report. An invitation to Rita Hellmich’s wedding was read. We discussed the ride in the fair parade on July 16, and six of us plan to participate. Logistics were discussed. We also planned transportation to Retreat. Bertha and Becky will drive. For our June 21 outing, we will go to Zaharakos Restaurant in Columbus, carpooling at noon and eating around 1 p.m.
We received our Program Books for 2023-2024 and filled in for July when we will meet at Morning Breeze. Bertha will present the Health and Safety report, and Isabelle will give the lesson.
For Health and Safety, Becky reported on a gas range recall for carbon monoxide poisoning. For Healthy Heart tips, she stated that only 1 teaspoon of salt per day is recommended, and we should limit processed foods. Following Club Prayer, Juanita gave the lesson, “Computer Smarts.”
Becky served a delicious ice cream dessert, and Deloris and Juanita received the door prizes.
Clinton Homemakers Club
Attendance was taken at our May 2 meeting and everyone answered the question, “Have you ever been to the Indy 500?” The question was answered by Marilyn Davis, Rita Hellmich, Reggie Osborn, Connie Fruchtnicht, Deb Greiwe, Nancy Derheimer, Dorothy Mahan, Donna Flint, Barb Bohman and Doris Richey.
Refreshments of nuts, candies and cookies were furnished by the hosts, Donna and Nancy. There were five door prizes given out. The winners were Dorothy, a ceramic snail; Reggie, a garden bird on a stick; Barb, a garden sign; Deb, a garden frog, and Rita, a bird for the garden.
Barb read the minutes from our April meeting, and Deb went over the treasurer’s report.
Marilyn reported on the Greensburg Girl Scouts going to Savannah, Georgia on June 12 and told us about their fundraising efforts. Deb Greiwe made a motion that our club donate $150 to the Girl Scouts for their trip; Rita Hellmich seconded, and the motion was carried by all.
A trolley will be available for those who would like to ride in the parade during the fair at 5 p.m. July 16.
June 9 is the Strawberry Festival. Ladies who are helping to slice the strawberries will start at 7 a.m. Call Marilyn for more info, and to let her know for sure you are coming to help.
Marilyn announced that we have 57 paid members to date.
Madison District Retreat is May 23 and 24; deadline to sign up is May 10.
Connie reported on International Night, which was a wonderful evening. The meal was delicious. Dr. and Mrs. Weigel gave a wonderful talk about the time they have spent in Africa.
For new business: Thursday, September 21, 2023 will be Achievement Night at First Baptist Church in Greensburg.
The Fall District Meeting will be at Hanover in Jefferson County.
Clinton Club will be responsible for International Night in 2024.
The lesson was given by Barb Bohman concerning allergies.
Connie gave Cultural Arts, reading about how dangerous fashion can be. It seems much of early fashion was dangerous! Starting with powdered wigs harboring insects and mice, to rib removal for a tiny waist, down to mercury in their fashionable felt hats, aka, the Mad Hatter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.