CLINTON HOMEMAKERS
Our hostess and club member, Marilyn Davis, began our December 7 meeting with a prayer. Her home is decorated beautifully for Christmas with lights, Christmas trees and special decorations in every room.
Katie Spreckelson and Barb Schwering were co-hostesses and passed out goodie bags of treats for our evening which the ladies had made. We had buckeyes, nut clusters and a snack mix, along with water/lemonade. Reggie Osborn presented everyone with a small package of shelled nuts.
We had 15 members in attendance for the Christmas party.
Happy Birthday was sung to Marilyn Davis, and Happy Anniversary for Barb Brankamp. We then sang “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas” from our program book.
Bonita read the minutes from November and they were approved by Reggie. Reggie thanked everyone again for her beautiful flowers. It was decided by our club president, Barb Bohman, that in the future, club minutes would be emailed to everyone who has an email so we would not have to read through them every month. The ladies without email can get a copy from Bonita at the next meeting.
The Treasurer’s report was given by Deb Greiwe.
Dates for the 2022 fair were discussed, being July 7 to 14, 2022, with the auction being on the 14th.
The Madison District Retreat held on November 11 was discussed. Everyone who attended thought it was very nice and had a good time. We had a good craft and good presentations for the day.
There was no Cultural Arts or lesson for tonight.
Marilyn read “Tips on How to Survive the Holidays.”
Health and Safety was given by Barb Bohman.
On to our entertainment for the evening… First, everyone had to guess how many total Christmas trees (any type tree) that Marilyn has in her home, with the correct number being 68. Top three to guess closest to the number were Katie, Bonita and Rita.
For those who brought a gift for the exchange, we payed “musical gifts” where the gifts were passed around to music and when the music stopped we could keep our gift or stay in the game.
We played several rounds of Bingo with prizes.
Last, everyone had the chance to tour Marilyn’s home to see her trees and decorations.
The January meeting will be held January 4, 2022, 6 pm, at Rita Hellmich’s home.
