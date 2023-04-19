Lone Tree Chapter: Daughters of the American Revolution
The Lone Tree Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met at 7 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the Greensburg Adult Center with 11 members, Vicki Schwering’s granddaughter, Mallory Johannigman, and our special guests, the three Good Citizen candidates with five of their parents. The three Good Citizen candidates honored from the local high schools are Bridget Nobbe, South Decatur High School, daughter of Kevin and Jennifer Nobbe; Lance Nobbe, North Decatur High School, son of Kyle and Nyoka Lecher: and Jenna Foster, Greensburg High School, daughter of Crystal Foster, and Jenna’s dad was unable to attend.
An array of refreshments were enjoyed that were provided by Cindy and Anna Grote, plus Marilyn Hadler and Julie Pyland helping.
Regent Cindy opened the meeting with the Call to Order and the Opening Ritual with Chaplain Vicki, guests, and members responding. The Pledge to the American Flag was presented by the three Good Citizen candidates. Betsy Moll led us in the singing of The Star Spangled Banner.
DAR Good Citizen Chairperson Sharon Mang told of the long history of honoring these candidates. She had each tell of the activities in high school plus their future plans, which include becoming an eye doctor, a nurse, and a speech therapist. Each read their timed essays they had done earlier, and judged by people who are not from our county with the subject, "How will the essential actions of a good citizen (dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism) meet the challenges that American faces in this decade?”
Bridget Nobbe was the winner chosen for the Lone Tree Chapter that will go onto the state contest now. The future looks bright for all of these worthy Good Citizen candidates.
Chaplain Vicki gave the Oath of Membership to our new member, Mary Adam. Secretary Janet L. Bedel read the February minutes, and Treasurer Sharon gave her report. All were thanked for their donation to the Adult Center for the use of their building.
Cindy G. is planning to attend the Indiana DAR 122nd State Conference and participate in the choir again. She will also be the voting delegate for our chapter.
Corresponding Secretary Diana Springmier has sent cards to various people in our chapter. Vicki was remembered on her birthday today. Cindy B. told us of the proper protocol for DAR pins and insignia when a member resigns or is deceased.
For a Minute Moment, Cindy B. told that women are being honored on American quarters, and she also provided Pollinator Seed packets to those interested. Vegetable seed packets were brought for the Hindman Settlement School. Several brought cards for participants of an upcoming "Top Honor Flight."
Our chapter will be remembering the graduates with cards going into the military from the three local high schools. A list was given for items requested for Camp Atterbury that are to be brought to our April meeting.
The following will be the chapter officers elected this evening: Regent, Cindy Beard; Vice-Regent, Vicki Schwering; Treasurer, Sharon Mang; Recording Secretary, Vicki Schwering; Registrar, Cindy Grote; Corresponding Secretary, Diana Springmier; and Chaplain, Marilyn Hadler.
Our next meeting is at 1 p.m. Monday, April 24, at the home of Linda Volk. Members are encouraged to bring a quilt to show for the program.
Regent Cindy Beard or Registrar Cindy Grote can be contacted for more information about our DAR chapter by sending an email to: darlonetreechapter@gmail.com.
