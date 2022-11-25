50 Extension Homemakers
The 50 Extension Homemakers met at the Extension Office November 16 Isabelle Royse, president, called the meeting to order followed by the pledges. Judy Kessens, hostess, offered devotions by reading a poem written by her friend Ruth Hinds titled “He Spoke My Name” and an article called “Everybody Has Weeds.” For cultural arts, she displayed her wedding album from 55 years ago complete with pictures.
Ruth Smith read the Thought of the Month, “Feed your faith and your doubts will starve to death.” In lieu of the Song of the Month, we had a recipe for “Frost-on-the-Pumpkin Pie” which Judy made for our dessert later. Nine members answered roll by stating our favorite fall activity. We sang “Happy Birthday” to Isabelle. Juanita read the secretary’s report for October, and Bertha gave a treasurer’s report.
We discussed our Christmas party at noon Dec. 14 at the Extension Office. The club will purchase fried chicken, and we will pitch-in the rest. We will invite the office staff to join us. Bertha will get two games, and Isabelle will provide prizes. In lieu of a $5 grab bag and some from our treasury, we decided to donate to Kid’s Closet, American Legion, and the Agape Center.
Celia Grise teaches at the one room school in Hope. We suggested that it would be fun if we could be her students, and she could demonstrate class activities with us. Hopefully, we can do this the first of the year.
At the Council Meeting on November 7, it was voted to discontinue Open Class at the fair. Isabelle reported that the County Homemakers donated $500 to Operation Christmas Child for postage. Extension Homemakers are ready to start First Books once again. We are to call the Extension Office if we would like to read to Head Start students. April 20 at 6 p.m. will be International Night at the Senior Center. We will travel to Kenya under the direction of Linda and David Weigel.
For Health and Safety, Becky Hadler read “Pain Awareness” and “The Evaluation of a Scam.” Following the Club Prayer, Bertha presented the Homemaker Lesson, “Leave Your Excuses at the Door.”
Judy served pie, mixed nuts, and pretzels for dessert. Patti Leitgabel and Ruth Smith had the lucky plates and received the door prizes.
For our January 18 meeting, Bertha will be hostess at the Extension Office. Patti will give the Health & Safety and Becky the Homemaker lessons.
Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers Club
On November 16, the Linger Awhile Extension Homemakers Club met at the Senior Center for their regular monthly meeting. President Diann Reisman opened the meeting leading the Club Creed and Pledge to the Flag. For Devotions Patsy Harmeyer read a poem titled “A Time for Thanksgiving” by Clay Harrison. Theresa Ripperger gave the Thought of the Month, “Feed your faith and your doubts will starve to death.” Roll Call found 5 members present telling their favorite fall activity. Paulette Duerstock read the minutes from the October meeting and Irene Tebbe gave the Treasurer’s report. All joined in singing Happy Birthday to Theresa Ripperger.
Instead of singing a song of the month we discussed a new recipe, “ Frost on the Pumpkin,” which has a can of vanilla frosting mixed in the filling.
Diann reported on the Decatur County Extension Homemakers Council meeting held on November 7. After much discussion a vote was taken and passed that the Extension Homemakers will to no longer be in charge of the Open Class exhibits in the Farm and Home Building at the Decatur County Fair. Also at this meeting we voted to donate $500 to Operation Christmas Child for postage and mailing of their Christmas boxes to children overseas.
International Night is scheduled for April 20, 2023, at the Adult Center when the featured country will be Kenya.
For Cultural Arts Patsy brought in a book, “92 Magnificent Courthouses”. We learned that Edwin May drew up the plans for the Decatur County Courthouse which was built in 1854 to 1860 at a cost of $120,000. The first tree growing from the courthouse tower was noticed in 1870.
Paulette won the 50/50. Patsy served a delicious pumpkin cake dessert which was made from one of Millie Allgeier’s recipes. Our next meeting will be our Christmas Party at 12:30 p.m. December 14 at Wings & Rings.
Friends Too Homemakers
The Friends Too Homemakers met November 16 in Laughlin Park at the shelter in Rushville. President Diane Paris opened the meeting. The club repeated the pledge to the flag and the Homemakers’ Creed. Kay Hineman read devotions from Genesis 1:1-4 “God Spoke.” Secretary Dorothy Mahan called the roll “Favorite Part of Thanksgiving” and then read the minutes. Treasurer Sheilah Link gave her report. Diane led discussion on needs for Christmas for the residents at The Waters of Rushville.
Bring items to the December get together. Kay gave an informative lesson on “Eating Well for Your Eyes--Macular Degeneration.” Show and tell items were presented by several present. Delicious refreshments were served by several present.
The next get together will be a noon luncheon and gathering for Christmas at Mancino’s in Greensburg on Wednesday, December 7. Bring items for nursing home residents in The Waters of Rushville. Anyone is welcome. Contact Diane for more information at 317-695-8038.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.